Tulsa County hires local to head parks and recreation

Tulsa County tapped someone familiar for head of Parks and Recreation. Matt Hancock is the new director. He currently works for the YMCA of Greater Tulsa County as the chief growth and strategy officer.

Hancock, originally from Okmulgee, said his 18 years of experience with the YMCA taught him to use facilities in a unique way.

“All of those Y’s have a different experience and that’s intentional. It’s intentional because it’s meant to meet the need of the community and the community you serve. So, South County’s going to have an experience that I believe is rich, as well as it’s going to be a rich experience at O’Brien and so forth,” Hancock said.

Tulsa County is the only county in Oklahoma that maintains a park system. Despite this rare job opportunity, there’s been a revolving door at the helm of Tulsa County Parks. Hancock is the third director in less than three years.

Previous Parks and Recreation Director Charles Wall, who was also the social services director, left in June to take a position in California. The social services director role remains vacant.

The parks director's position has had its share of controversy. Vince Trinidad resigned along with Assistant Director Scott Aneshansley in early 2023 during a facilities probe.

Hancock’s confident in the work he’ll be doing.

“It’s about me. It’s not about the past. It’s about what Matt’s going to do, and I say that in third person. Matt was chosen for this job and this opportunity to be the best and provide the best,” Hancock said.

He officially takes over on September 23.

