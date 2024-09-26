State Board of Education axes TPS’ monthly presentation requirements

Tulsa Public Schools is now off the hook for giving in-person monthly reports to the state.

On Thursday, TPS Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson gave what could be her final report to the State Board of Education.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters said future check-ups can be more casual.

“I feel very confident now in saying: ‘let’s move to a more informal process,’” Walters said

The requirement for monthly reports from TPS stemmed from a fight over the district’s 2023 accreditation. Former Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist resigned amid the turmoil, elevating Johnson to the role.

Since Johnson took over, Walters has changed his tune on TPS, praising the district’s progress.

“Every expectation we’ve asked of the superintendent, of her staff, they’ve met,” he said.

Johnson thanked Walters and the board for their move to end the presentations. She said TPS is appreciative of the “collaboration” between the district and the state.