Tulsa Community College hosts first manufacturing day

Public Radio Tulsa | By Zach Boblitt
Published October 4, 2024 at 6:53 AM CDT
Millie Cabrera solders a circuit board at TCC's first Manufacturing Day
Kelsey Kane / TCC
Millie Cabrera solders at TCC's first Manufacturing Day

Tulsa Community College welcomed students from Tulsa Public Schools for the first Manufacturing Day yesterday. The event offers hands-on experiences in engineering and manufacturing, including soldering circuit boards and building engines for solar-powered cars.

TCC Dean of Mathematics and Engineering Sheila Youngblood said students get to learn advanced manufacturing which is different than manufacturing in years past.

“So, it’s a much higher level of learning and the ability to use your critical thinking skills. It’s not just point and click. It’s an opportunity to be a lot more creative in the environment,” Youngblood said.

Tulsa Public Schools student Millie Cabrera said she wanted to learn about advanced manufacturing.

“To me it seemed like it was interesting, and I wanted to see (manufacturing day) because none of my family does it,” Cabrera said.

Students received information about TCC’s Dual Credit Programs, which allows them to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree while obtaining national manufacturing certifications. Thirty students accepted into the program will get the AAS degree for free. There aren’t any tuition fees, book or material fees or certification fees. Manufacturing Day at TCC is a two-day event, which continues today.
Zach Boblitt
Zach Boblitt is a news reporter and Morning Edition host for KWGS. He is originally from Taylorville, Illinois. No, that's not near Chicago. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield and his master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Yes, that is near Chicago. He is a fan of baseball, stand-up comedy and sarcasm.
