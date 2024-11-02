1921 Race Massacre survivor publicizes vote for Kamala Harris

One of the last known living survivors of a notorious racist attack is stumping for presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Lessie Benningfield Randle, 109, issued a statement late Friday saying that she was grateful for the right to vote. Randle was born in 1914, and women didn’t gain the right to vote in Oklahoma until 1918.

In 1921, Randle witnessed the destruction of Tulsa's Greenwood neighborhood at the hands of a white mob. The area was known for its relatively affluent Black residents. Researchers say as many as 300 people died.

In her statement, Randle alluded to former President Donald Trump, but didn’t use his name.

“As voters, we must protect our children from politicians who believe that retribution and violence are virtues. Because I have lived through that nightmare. And trust me, we can’t afford to go back” wrote Randle.

Recently, Harris assailed Trump for saying former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney (R), a Harris supporter, should have rifles "shooting at her.” Trump said he was trying to make the point that Cheney would be less likely to support wars if she had to fight in them herself.

Here’s Randle’s full statement:

“I don’t know how much longer I have left. But if this is my last ballot, then I’m grateful that it’s for Kamala Harris. I have five children and more than 20 grandbabies. VP Harris has the better chance of building the nation I want them to inherit."

“My grandchildren deserve a world where taking care of their parents isn’t a financial struggle, medication is affordable, and women are free. And all of our children deserve a president who will inspire them to learn from history, not a tyrant who will try to erase it.”

“The mob that murdered my neighbors in Greenwood was so angry, and this country is at risk of allowing that same anger to take over its soul again. But voters can say no to a politician that incites white folks to turn against their darker skin neighbors. Voters can say no to giving rogue police officers full immunity to terrorize us. We can say no to the candidates who are taking away students’ freedom to learn about our country’s past. As voters, we must protect our children from politicians who believe that retribution and violence are virtues. Because I have lived through that nightmare. And trust me, we can’t afford to go back.”

