At nearly 50% fundraising goal, officials urge giving to OKPOP

Public officials are pushing for the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture to open now that it’s nearly halfway to its fundraising goal.

Museum Director Jake Krumwiede said the museum has raised $8.6 million.

At a news conference to announce this accomplishment Tuesday morning, Mayor G.T. Bynum challenged OKPOP to raise by the end of 2025 the rest of the $18 million it needs to open.

“After talking about this thing for over a decade, we are so close to being done,” Bynum said.

The fundraising goal of $18 million was set after the state legislature this year decided to give that exact amount to Oklahoma Historical Society, its managing agency.

The museum will showcase the accomplishments of Oklahomans of the past like Will Rogers and Woody Guthrie, as well as those of the present like Alfre Woodard, Sterlin Harjo and Kings Of Leon.

Krumwiede said the museum is going to “be a celebration of what makes Oklahoma awesome.”

“We’re gonna be telling stories about these Oklahomans and the things that they have created, and really celebrate what they have done, and what Oklahoma has done,” Krumwiede said.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell was excited that the museum will showcase the “Tulsa Sound,” a mix of blues and country pioneered by artists including Leon Russell, who influenced others like Eric Clapton.

Like Bynum, Pinnell urged fundraisers to give with a timeline in mind. But Pinnell’s timeline coincides with a Tulsa landmark that’s been established for decades.

“People are going to be flocking to this state over the next two years as we lead up to the Route 66 centennial, the 100-year birthday of the most famous road in the world, that means freedom to tourists around the world. And this place has got to be open for them,” he said.

Pinnell also said opening the museum will make Tulsa a more attractive place for businesses to relocate.

OKPOP laid off museum staff at the end of August as it raises money to open.

Officials told KWGS News the museum plans to bring back the positions that were cut once they reach the funding goal.