Tulsa teacher leader ‘disheartened’ as Stitt, Republican governors support former wrestling CEO for Ed Secretary

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is one of two dozen Republican governors calling on Congress to confirm former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Linda McMahon as the United States Secretary of Education.

The letter addressed to Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Bill Cassidy claims many school districts were indoctrinating students virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Millions of American students were stuck at home, and millions of American parents peered over their kids’ shoulders and saw the exact same thing on their laptop screens.

These parents realized that many school systems were failing to teach our kids reading, writing, and arithmetic, instead indoctrinating them with nonessential material.”

The letter further claims McMahon, who ran the Small Business Administration during President-elect Donald Trump’s first term in office, will promote certain Republican goals as “a conservative revolution” prioritizing “local voices and needs” continues in America.

“She will champion state leaders to continue the proven, conservative education reforms sweeping the nation: retaining and recruiting highly qualified teachers, a greater focus on literacy and civic education, expanded investments in workforce training, and parental empowerment,” reads the letter.

Throughout his term, Oklahoma’s governor has openly criticized the Biden administration on a host of policy issues. In 2021, Stitt publicly drew ire from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona when he signed a bill banning public schools in Oklahoma from mandating mask wearing or vaccines to prevent COVID-19.

Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President Shawna Mott-Wright did not comment on the letter, but did say she was “disheartened that an education expert was not chosen.”

“We will keep on keeping on. Teachers are resilient and innovate, and we are going to do what we always do, which is what’s best for kids.”

Mott-Wright reiterated her position when asked if she believes Stitt supports Oklahoma students.