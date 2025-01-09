Court proceedings around death of innocent woman slain in police chase inch forward

What’s expected to be a “complex” case took a step forward in Rogers County court with a brief hearing Thursday.

The families of Logan Harrel and Anthony Giancola both tearfully looked on as preliminary proceedings began under the eye of Judge Lara Russell. Giancola, 17, is charged with first-degree murder and other offenses related to the death of 23-year-old innocent bystander Harrel.

Logan Harrel / Facebook Logan Harrel

Giancola, who in an affidavit described paranoia and hearing voices, allegedly killed Harrel on Oct. 20 after crashing into a car she was riding in with her mother near Highway 66 and 410 Road. Giancola said he initially set out from Missouri for California in his own truck, but began stealing other cars after he ran out of gas.

The Rogers County Sheriff’s office pursued Giancola for the local theft of a truck, deploying stop sticks before the crash.

Giancola’s attorney, Jeffrey Price, said it would be up to the court to decide culpability in the loss of the Rogers State University student, but noted at least one other law enforcement agency chose not to pursue Giancola.

“Vinita Police Department had given chase but decided it was not safe to continue,” Price told Public Radio Tulsa. “My client and his family are very sympathetic and feel very badly about the death.”

Details weren’t explored during the hearing that lasted about 10 minutes and saw testimony from one Rogers County deputy. Capt. Virgil Carter simply testified that he responded to the crash before the hearing was continued until Feb. 6.

Price said the truncated testimony was due to regulations around swiftly dealing with juvenile offenders, though court records specify Giancola, who pleaded not guilty, is being tried as an adult.

Giancola’s family traveled from Missouri to attend the hearing but were too overwhelmed to speak. The Harrels also declined interviews, as did the Rogers County District Attorney’s office.

According to the Tulsa World, about one of every four people killed in Oklahoma police chases between 2016 and 2022 were innocent bystanders. The majority of chases were sparked by nonviolent crimes like property offenses or traffic violations.

