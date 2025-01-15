Marketing dollars for Route 66 pulled as Tulsa’s clock ticks on Mother Road centennial

Local tourism officials worry major advertising budget cuts could hamper Route 66 centennial celebrations in 2026.

Tulsa was designated the “Capital of Route 66” in July, solidifying the Mother Road as “an integral part of Tulsa’s identity” by former Mayor G.T. Bynum.

However, Oklahoma’s tourism agency TravelOK eliminated its entire international marketing budget for Route 66 in September. That’s because funding is in question with leadership changes at TravelOK, according to Tulsa Regional Tourism President Renee McKenney.

McKenney said foreign advertising is critical.

“Germany, the UK, I would say Italy, and also Australia are some of our top markets,” she said.

McKenney added that Route 66’s centennial is the same year that the U.S. is hosting the World Cup. World Cup locations include Kansas City and Dallas, north and south of Tulsa respectively.

McKenney called the Route 66 centennial “our Super Bowl.”

“If we miss it, we don’t have another 100 years to have this opportunity again.”

The city’s Route 66 commission, which has promised to fundraise private dollars, is also planning a parade on May 30, 2026 that could cost as much as $1 million.

‘Whoever is in leadership drives the ship’

McKenney said TravelOK officials made the decision to shift the department’s focus from international markets just weeks before former Department of Tourism and Recreation Director Shelley Zumwalt resigned from office in October 2024. Zumwalt was accused of failing to disclose professional conflicts of interest.

Sterling Zearley now serves as interim Executive Director of Tourism.

Oklahoma Route 66 Program Coordinator Kerry Barrick said TravelOK has promised “a renewed focus on Route 66.”

“It’s not that they don’t care. It’s that whoever is in leadership drives the ship,” Barrick said. “I can tell you I heard it from the horse’s mouth that Route 66 is a priority.”

