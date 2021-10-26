-
A commission recommends moving about one-third of the city’s concrete planters dotting Route 66 to east Tulsa in an effort to better identify the historic…
-
The Tulsa Route 66 Commission plans to take a $1.5 million request for American Rescue Plan funds to the mayor and city council next week.The virus relief…
-
The Tulsa Route 66 Commission this weekend launched "Shop 66 Saturdays," a program meant to boost business at establishments along the historic route's…
-
With the anniversary of the 1921 Race Massacre approaching, Tulsa’s Route 66 Commission is looking for ways to put out a welcoming message. "We want the…
-
Months after the Tulsa Route 66 Commission said it was time for the Brookshire Motel to be torn down, it’s being done.The city started demolishing the…
-
The Tulsa Route 66 Commission showed interest Tuesday in a proposal to revitalize west Tulsa’s Howard Park by opening an RV park there.Tulsa County Deputy…
-
The Tulsa Route 66 Commission may proceed with an asset survey even though the state historic preservation office is doing one statewide.The state is…
-
It appears to be the end of an era on Route 66 in east Tulsa.After a third fire in 18 months and the death of a man in it last week, the Route 66…