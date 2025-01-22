Tulsa faith leaders react to Trump’s lifting of ban on immigration arrests in church

Local religious leaders are reacting to updated federal guidance allowing immigration police to make arrests inside schools and churches.

The new guidance from President Donald Trump’s administration replaces a directive from predecessor Joe Biden, who designated arrest-free “protected areas” where “children gather” or people otherwise receive aid.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection agents are covered by the directive from the Department of Homeland Security.

Matt Nelson is the lead pastor of City Church, an evangelical congregation in midtown Tulsa. Though Trump has a certain group of evangelical leaders advising him, Nelson said he was shocked by the guidance and doesn't agree with the forceful removal of people from church.

“For us, we would not submit ourselves to a governing authority that would seek to do that. That would be a conversation of ‘what does that mean?’ Would that mean creating a safe sanctuary? Would that mean standing in place, in solidarity, with these people, and saying, ‘You’re not allowed to take them?’ All of these things would be on the table.”

Gary Peluso-Verdend, executive director at the Protestant-affiliated Phillips Theological Seminary, said via text message to Public Radio Tulsa that the shift embodies “what many religious people have feared” when it comes to offering hospitality and practicing religious freedom.

“In other words, our sacred spaces may be invaded whenever the government wants. And that reality should disturb all Americans,” wrote Peluso-Verdend.

Sam Powers regularly preaches to the congregation at downtown Tulsa’s Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. He said he's interested to learn if the change means people could be rounded up during worship services.

“That kind of visual would be very damaging to everybody present. It would not be something that would cause unity in the country or support for those seeking to deport people if that's their goal,” said Powers.

The policy against arrests in "sensitive areas" had been in effect since 2011.

