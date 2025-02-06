Tulsa demonstrators oppose Trump, Musk — with an Oklahoma twist

Demonstrators marched through downtown Tulsa Wednesday in protest of the actions of President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk.

In recent days, Musk — who Trump appointed as an adviser — has gained access to the Treasury Department’s payment systems and classified USAID info. Trump has also caused a stir through a series of executive orders targeting undocumented immigrants and LGBT+ people.

Musk’s actions prompted thousands to protest outside the United States Treasury building in Washington, D.C.

In Tulsa, the People United Walkout and March drew scores of protesters to the Tulsa Arts District near Guthrie Green. They marched from there to the front entrance of Tulsa City Hall while chanting and donning signs. Once they arrived, they performed chants like, “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist U.S.A.”

Jackson Barton, who demonstrated with his mother, spoke against the president’s actions since taking office.

“The president’s just acting like he’s the only one in charge, and checks and balances aren’t being enforced. It’s just frustrating, and afraid of where it might lead,” he said.

Max Bryan / KWGS News Jackson Barton, left, and his mother Linda hold signs outside the Bank Of Oklahoma building before marching back to Tulsa City Hall Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in downtown Tulsa.

Demonstrator Susan Woods, who donned a “save the planet” sign, said it was important for her and the other protesters to “do something.”

“People have been so depressed and so angry over the last three weeks, and this is just the first day of us raising our voices and saying we’re not going to take it anymore,” Woods said. “Somebody has to stop Musk.”

While many of the demonstrators opposed Trump and Musk, there were some Oklahoma themes throughout the protest. Demonstrators sang “This Land Is Your Land” by Oklahoma songwriter Woody Guthrie outside city hall. And Indigenous protester Teresa Dodson spoke about how the United States was taken from Native Americans.

Dodson said she’s concerned that Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship will impact her. Native Americans have been granted U.S. citizenship since 1924, but Trump’s Department of Justice argues they must be “subject to jurisdiction” of the United States.

“We are the original North Americans, so to take away our citizenship just is asinine. It’s saying that the only people who deserve citizenship are white,” she said.

Barton said he hopes his participation in the demonstration can encourage others to do the same.

“(It’s) getting more people to come out here to do this, more and more, so that more people can see that people are upset and want things to change."