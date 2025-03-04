OSDH: Bartlesville measles case false alarm
After a staff member at Bartlesville Public Schools reportedly tested positive for measles, the Oklahoma State Department of Health says it's a false alarm.
"We have been able to verify that this is NOT a case of measles," OSDH spokeswoman Erica Rankin-Riley wrote in an email to KWGS.
Measles is one of the most contagious diseases on Earth. It was once declared eliminated in the U.S. but made a return thanks to lack of vaccination.
A measles outbreak in western Texas and parts of New Mexico has killed one child and infected dozens more.
School officials reported to the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise that 92% of BPS students have received two doses of the vaccine that prevents measles. A 95% vaccination rate would see an infected person spreading the bug to fewer than one person.
Neighboring Tulsa County says 89% of kindergartners are properly vaccinated.