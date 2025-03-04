OSDH: Bartlesville measles case false alarm

After a staff member at Bartlesville Public Schools reportedly tested positive for measles, the Oklahoma State Department of Health says it's a false alarm.

"We have been able to verify that this is NOT a case of measles," OSDH spokeswoman Erica Rankin-Riley wrote in an email to KWGS.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases on Earth. It was once declared eliminated in the U.S. but made a return thanks to lack of vaccination.

A measles outbreak in western Texas and parts of New Mexico has killed one child and infected dozens more.

School officials reported to the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise that 92% of BPS students have received two doses of the vaccine that prevents measles. A 95% vaccination rate would see an infected person spreading the bug to fewer than one person.

Neighboring Tulsa County says 89% of kindergartners are properly vaccinated.

