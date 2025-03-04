© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

OSDH: Bartlesville measles case false alarm

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams,
Elizabeth Caldwell
Published March 4, 2025 at 4:47 PM CST
A graphic shows the symptoms of measles.
Bartlesville Public Schools
/
bps-ok.org
A graphic shows the symptoms of measles.

After a staff member at Bartlesville Public Schools reportedly tested positive for measles, the Oklahoma State Department of Health says it's a false alarm.

"We have been able to verify that this is NOT a case of measles," OSDH spokeswoman Erica Rankin-Riley wrote in an email to KWGS.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases on Earth. It was once declared eliminated in the U.S. but made a return thanks to lack of vaccination.

A measles outbreak in western Texas and parts of New Mexico has killed one child and infected dozens more.

School officials reported to the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise that 92% of BPS students have received two doses of the vaccine that prevents measles. A 95% vaccination rate would see an infected person spreading the bug to fewer than one person.

Neighboring Tulsa County says 89% of kindergartners are properly vaccinated.

Tags
Local & Regional Health CareVaccinesBartlesville
Ben Abrams
Ben Abrams is a news reporter and All Things Considered host for KWGS.
Check out all of Ben's links and contact info here.
See stories by Ben Abrams
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell