‘A loss of emotion from both sides’: Ukrainian Tulsans react to diplomatic breakdown

Members of Tulsa’s Ukrainian community are sharing thoughts on recent world events.

Maryna White has lived in the United States for almost three decades and has been a citizen for 17 years. She describes herself as a Republican and someone who’s held rallies and events for Ukraine, the country that has “her heart.”

She told KWGS she was shocked by a recent meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump. The Feb. 28 gathering at the White House ended in chaos without the signing of a deal touted by Trump.

“I am in awe that this kind of behavior was even able to happen in such a high political place. I am in awe of the lack of diplomacy. But I guess this is something you should expect when neither president is a diplomat. A loss of emotions from both sides,” said White.

Courtesy Maryna White

Still, White defended Zelenskyy, pointing out that the failed deal that would’ve seen Ukraine releasing mineral rights to the United States lacked critical security guarantees.

“Even though Ukrainians are longing for peace, we are also longing for a long-lasting peace, a just peace.”

White also cited an agreement signed by Ukraine in 1994. The pact with Russia, the United States, and the United Kingdom said Ukraine would relinquish its nuclear weapons in exchange for economic compensation and security assurances.

Russia violated that agreement when it attacked Ukraine in 2014. That was the year Natalie Hawk fled Crimea due to her pro-Ukrainian stance. She eventually settled in Oklahoma with her husband.

Hawk cited Trump’s funneling of millions of dollars of aid to Ukraine during his first term beginning in 2017. She said she thought Zelenskyy “could behave as a wise leader of (Ukraine)” in light of that history.

“After all, he is responsible for millions of people who have chosen him (to be) the president of Ukraine. But unfortunately he could not cope with his emotions and a fruitful dialogue did not work,” said Hawk.

Hawk noted the devastation in Ukraine and said Trump's proposals "look the best" at the moment.

A woman born in Kyiv who came to the states after Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 spoke to KWGS on condition of anonymity. She said the contents of diplomatic speech are important, but how messages are conveyed matters, too, and that an interpreter would’ve helped Zelenskyy.

“In a discussion of this level, every word matters. The absence of an interpreter put him at a disadvantage,” she said.

She said a deal to stop Russia is necessary, but that it should include “concrete steps” in case the eastern European country violates it.

“Any deal with Russia essentially means zero trust,” she said.

Aid to Ukraine that was paused after the disastrous White House meeting in February could start up again as soon as tomorrow, according to reports.

