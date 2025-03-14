Confusion abounds as Department of Education announces investigation into non-existent TU school

Editor’s note: The University of Tulsa holds the broadcasting license for KWGS. TU did not have any say in the reporting of this story.

The United States Department of Education announced Friday it was investigating a medical school under the University of Tulsa. But DOE revised its news release after an Associated Press reporter was able to reach the department, according to TU officials.

In the release, DOE listed seven colleges its civil rights division is investigating for allegedly “awarding impermissible race-based scholarships” or “administering a program that segregates students on the basis of race.”

The “University of Tulsa School of Medicine” was listed as one of the seven.

“The University of Tulsa is in compliance with the law,” a statement from the university reads. “The inclusion of The University of Tulsa in today’s press release from the U.S. Department of Education appears to be a mistake, as ‘The University of Tulsa School of Medicine’ does not exist.”

DOE changed the news release to read "University of Oklahoma, Tulsa School of Medicine” before noon Friday.

TU staff said they unsuccessfully tried to reach out to DOE through the number listed on the news release.

KWGS reached out to DOE through the email and phone number listed on the news release. An automated voicemail said the department’s information center is “temporarily closed.” DOE later confirmed through email that OU, not TU, is under investigation.

OU says it's looking into the matter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

