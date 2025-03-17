City mulls pitch for senior housing as it seeks to allocate $75 million

Mayor Monroe Nichols last week toured a new facility for seniors that may eventually include housing.

The Roma Barry Center operated by LIFE Senior Services opened last year. The former school building is now a day facility that offers activities like gardening and pickleball for as little as $100 annually.

Nichols toured the grounds and pulled a few balls for a bingo game before checking out a plot of land that could be turned into dozens of homes at the South 72nd East Avenue address.

“Right now, and (the project) is subject to change, it’s spec’d for 70 units and it would be two stories. It is in the middle of a residential neighborhood so we don’t want to to make it too tall, it should blend in nicely,” said Eileen Bradshaw, CEO of LIFE Senior Services. “We’re really hoping we’ll have a new housing community for moderate income seniors.”

Elizabeth Caldwell / KWGS News Land at Roma Barry Senior Center that's slated to hold 70 apartments is seen Thursday, March 13, 2025.

LIFE runs a number of properties from Skiatook to Bixby and accepts housing assistance vouchers.

Gene Bulmash, advisor to Nichols on housing, said plans for the project could fit into Tulsa’s need for 6,000 affordable units by 2028.

“The city just issued a request for information trying to get information from the development community about what development opportunities are upcoming, and what potential asks there may be for Improve our Tulsa funds, so that they can help the city determine how fast to administer those funds,” said Bulmash.

$75 million was approved by voters in August 2023 for a third Improve our Tulsa package funded by general obligation bonds and a sales tax extension.

