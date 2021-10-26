-
A potential way to address some of Tulsa’s affordable housing shortage is now before the city council for adoption, possibly by the end of the month.A…
The CDC moratorium on evictions is ending Saturday, July 31st. At a press conference today, Eric Hallett, the coordinator of housing advocacy for Legal…
Plans are on hold to remake a south Tulsa hotel into a development that includes a hotel, apartments targeted to older veterans and daytime senior…
Green Country Habitat for Humanity broke ground Thursday on a long-awaited multifamily project on the former site of Whittier Elementary.The Whittier is a…
There is a record lack of homes for sale in the United States and prices are soaring. In Oklahoma it isn’t much different. Statewide there are 50% less…
Residents are starting to move into Tulsa’s mixed-income River West community as phase one nears completion.There are 74 total units opening up, with 37…
The City of Tulsa’s housing policy director is leaving that job to make an interim role permanent.Becky Gligo has been picked as the executive director of…
The Tulsa Housing Authority is on to the next stage of its project to remake the Eugene Field neighborhood.Construction has begun on the more than 70…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has sued the affordable housing agency in the western Oklahoma town of Lone Wolf for allegedly denying…
City of Tulsa officials say that people experiencing homelessness who have set up encampments on West Archer Street will not be pushed to move until the…