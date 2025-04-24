‘Important for all of us’: Lankford emphasizes role of courts as immigration battles continue

Oklahoma’s senior United States senator filled his Wednesday visit to Tulsa with comments about President Donald Trump’s actions, acknowledgement of people protesting his presence and surveying incoming transportation infrastructure.

Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford spoke Wednesday at the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce’s lunch at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Tulsa. He then traveled south to west Tulsa, where he viewed the site of the incoming interchange between Interstate 44 and U.S. 75.

Lankford was greeted at the Hyatt by a host of protesters who stood across the street from the north entrance with signs chanting, “Lank-ford, Lank-ford,” and, “This is what democracy looks like.” It was the latest in a handful of protests in downtown Tulsa since President Trump took office in January.

“I don’t like the fact that (Lankford) is staying quiet while people’s rights are being tumbled,” protester Lisa Toth said.

Max Bryan / KWGS News Protester Lisa Toth is seen with her sign Wednesday, April 23, 2025, outside the Hyatt Regency in downtown Tulsa during a visit from Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford.

Human rights

When it comes to immigration and deportations, Oklahoma’s senior senator agrees with the president in some areas — but not all of them.

Since taking office, Trump has deported hundreds of people to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT, without judicial approval. The Supreme Court on Saturday ruled 7-2 that Trump halt these deportations.

Lankford said Trump will “use every bit of executive authority he has” to lower the number of people who cross the U.S.’ southern border. But he doesn’t believe that’s going to be the case indefinitely.

“The courts will do some rulings and will say to the president, ‘You can’t do that. You can do this, but you can’t do that.’ And as soon as a ‘can’t do that’ comes out with the courts, the cartels will start doing that. They will train people coming across the border, and they’ll make sure they say a certain phrase, go to a certain place, do a certain thing, and will start to be able to penetrate that loophole. It’s the same thing that happened under the first Trump administration,” Lankford said.

But Lankford also said the United States Supreme Court is an important component of government when it comes to enforcing immigration law.

“The court is now going through the process to be able to evaluate, ‘Is the executive branch staying consistent with the law?’ That’s important for all of us that you’ve got an executive branch, you’ve got a legislative branch, you’ve got a judicial branch. They all work, they all do their jobs to the fullest that they can possibly do it, and that checks and balances still remain,” Lankford said.

Lankford also supported due process for American citizens accused of crimes. Trump last week floated the idea of sending “homegrown criminals” to foreign prisons.

Tariffs

Trump has imposed a 10% base tariff on all imports to the U.S. He’s also imposed higher tariffs on specific countries, including a 145% tariff on China.

The tariffs have been linked to hits to stocks, U.S. government bonds and the value of the dollar.

“I’m not a big fan of tariffs. I’m just not. But tariffs are a very effective negotiating tactic to be able to say, ‘You need to come to the table to be able to negotiate,’” Lankford said at the lunch.

Lankford said tariffs are effective when used on countries like Vietnam and Australia that have barriers to U.S. trade. He specifically said Australia doesn’t allow U.S. beef to be imported.

When trade agreements are reached, Lankford said, the federal government needs to effectively communicate them to the public.

“My advice is, lock in as many deals as you can, as fast as you can. As soon as you lock them down, announce it, and let everybody know we’re making progress,” Lankford said.

Max Bryan / KWGS News Tulsa City Councilor Phil Lakin, from left, Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols, Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford, Tulsa County Commissioner Lonnie Sims, Councilor Anthony Archie and Councilor Carol Bush break ground at a groundbreaking for the Interstate 44/U.S. 75 interchange on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in west Tulsa.

‘Tulsa Stonehenge’

Lankford’s trip to Tulsa was punctuated by a trip to “Tulsa Stonehenge,” the name given to empty highway piers that will eventually hold the interchange between Interstate 44 and U.S. 75 in west Tulsa.

According to the senator’s office, Lankford was instrumental in securing two federal grants worth a combined $95 million toward the project.

“Several years ago, when we started competing for this grant — it was a competitive grant process — we jumped in with both feet to say, “This is an essential part of this road and of our interstate commerce, and we feel like what’s happening right here and the needs that are right here, we could compete and win it across the country,” Lankford said.

The $252 million project will also widen U.S. 75 between 71st and 41st streets, replace the interchange at 61st Street and connect 51st Street under the highway. It’s expected to be finished by summer 2028, according to state transportation officials.

State Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz said the project will meet the need of the highway intersection, which sees an estimated 21,000 trucks daily.