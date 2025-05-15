Upcoming Tulsa Festivals

Are you also SO excited for the sunshine and weather warming up, or is it just me?! Which means it's also time for the outdoor events to start happening! One thing we Tulsans enjoy during these months are our local festivals. From art, to whiskey, to cycling, there are plenty of different local festivals that fit what you enjoy to explore.

This month, grab your sunscreen and let's check out some of Our Town’s upcoming local festivals!

Tulsa Whiskey Fest tasting/Image via Tulsa Whiskey Fest website

TULSA WHISKEY FEST

The 2025 Tulsa Whiskey Fest makes Memorial Day celebration planning that much easier. This festival is described as an upscale tasting event showcasing 50+ premium spirits of whiskeys, bourbons, scotches, and more. Whether you're a whiskey connoisseur or are just learning the basics, this festival has a spot for you to experience everything on offer. Check it out on Saturday, May 24th at WOMPA from 4-7pm.

Along with the tasting event, you can speak with experts and other whiskey fans to learn and discover more within the world of these premium spirits. There will also be a Whiskey Cocktail Showdown, providing you the chance to see an exciting competition with some of T-Town's best mixologists for the best whiskey cocktail! For tickets and more information, visit their website.

Fire In Little Africa performing at Black Wall Street Legacy Festival/Image Via Black Wall Street Legacy Festival Facebook page

BLACK WALL STREET LEGACY FESTIVAL

After you hit Whiskey Fest, rest up during the week for the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival the FOLLOWING weekend, Saturday, May 31st in Tulsa's Greenwood District! This 5th annual event will fill Greenwood with people from all over the world exploring local food vendors and a lineup of exciting music artists, featuring genres such as R&B, Gospel, Rap, and so much more!

The festival's celebration also pays tribute to the victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, while also celebrating the future and growth of Greenwood. The event is free, and will be open to the public from 11am-11pm. Visit here for more!

The Kendall Whittier Art Festival/Image Via The Kendall Whittier Art Festival website

KENDALL WHITTIER MAIN STREET FESTIVAL

The last Saturday of May is shaping up to be full of festival choices, as the Kendall Whittier Main Street Festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 31st from 10am-5pm! This festival stretches from Lewis to Yorktown on Admiral Blvd., filling the street with a variety of local art vendors, gallery shows, food trucks, and live music! There's also interactive art and kid activities, making the festival a great hangout for the entire family.

On top of the great eats, art, and music, this festival provides volunteering opportunities as well, if you've wanted to get more involved in your community. You can check out their website for more details on how to plug in.

Performance at Tulsa Jazz Fest/Image via the Tulsa Jazz Fest website

TULSA JAZZ FEST

As part of the Tulsa Arts District's monthly First Friday Art Crawl on Friday, June 6th, the Taylor Entertainment Group is presenting Tulsa Jazz Fest! Admission is free to attend this festival as part of the art crawl from 6-10pm at Guthrie Green. Catch music performances from the Max Holm Quartet, the Cynthia Simmons Quintet, and Paula Atherton.

While enjoying these performances, you can enjoy all of the galleries, studios, and museums showcasing art. For food, there are plenty of spots close by, and I highly recommend finding a patio spot to see all of the excitement happening. For more information on the festival, visit their website.

Tulsa Tough 2024 Friday Race/Image via Tulsa Tough website

TULSA TOUGH

Is it a festival if exercise is involved? You bet! Saint Francis Tulsa Tough is a three-day cycling festival calling all cyclists and race lovers. This festival provides a space for all racers, experienced or just beginning - packing the days with different races and group rides.

The festival's routes stretch out around downtown as well as Riverside (including the infamous Cry Baby Hill!). If you want to make a challenge out of the day, high speed racers can register for the criterium racing options. If you're there to just ride with fellow cyclers, there are plenty of options for you as well, including the Gran Fondo long-distance ride!

Tulsa Tough opens on Friday, June 6th at 4pm, with the first race starting at 5pm. Wrapping up the festival will be the Sunday Townie Ride, beginning at 2:15pm. For festival information, registration, and other resources, check out Tulsa Tough's website.

Water Lantern Festival/Image via Water Lantern Festival website

WATER LANTERN FESTIVAL

Rounding out our tour of upcoming local fun is the Water Lantern Festival in Broken Arrow...offering a unique experience on Saturday evening, June 14th in Nienhuis Park. The Water Lantern Festival is an opportunity to create a memorable moment with family and friends.

Your ticket gets you a lantern kit, and supplies to write down whatever calls to you - maybe a letter to a loved one, your hopes and dreams, or even just something to get off your chest. Then, all gather around after sunset to release the lit lanterns into the water. And don't worry...a crew is on standby to clean up any debris.

Bring food to this event or snag some bites at the food trucks provided! For more information and tickets, click here.