Holiday weekend could bring more severe weather

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published May 21, 2025 at 12:43 PM CDT
A tree lays fallen on a privacy fence in midtown Tulsa following a severe storm that tore through the city in the early morning hours of June 18, 2023.
Amanda Clinton
/
Courtesy
A tree lays fallen on a privacy fence in midtown Tulsa following a severe storm that tore through the city in the early morning hours of June 18, 2023.

A powerful storm system moved through the Southern Plains on Monday and more wild weather could be in store.

At least five tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma and Arkansas. The twisters were accompanied by large hail and strong winds.

The National Weather Service says, so far, the strongest recorded tornado was an EF-2 near Fayetteville.

No injuries have yet been reported, but caution is advised as more stormy days are ahead for the region.

Meteorologist Brad McGavock with the National Weather Service in Tulsa says there’s a chance of storms starting late tonight, but the real risk is over the holiday weekend.

“The more widespread and potentially severe weather window will be Saturday, Sunday timeframe,” said McGavock.

AAA predicts a record number of travelers this Memorial Day weekend.
Local & Regional Severe weather
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native and a proud veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, having served aboard the icebreaker USCGC Polar Star (WAGB-10).
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell