Holiday weekend could bring more severe weather

A powerful storm system moved through the Southern Plains on Monday and more wild weather could be in store.

At least five tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma and Arkansas. The twisters were accompanied by large hail and strong winds.

The National Weather Service says, so far, the strongest recorded tornado was an EF-2 near Fayetteville.

No injuries have yet been reported, but caution is advised as more stormy days are ahead for the region.

Meteorologist Brad McGavock with the National Weather Service in Tulsa says there’s a chance of storms starting late tonight, but the real risk is over the holiday weekend.

“The more widespread and potentially severe weather window will be Saturday, Sunday timeframe,” said McGavock.

AAA predicts a record number of travelers this Memorial Day weekend.