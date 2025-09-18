© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
Gov. Stitt says Tulsa homeless camp clearing finished

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams
Published September 18, 2025 at 7:07 AM CDT
A photograph posted to Gov. Kevin Stitt's official Facebook account purportedly showing a destroyed homeless encampment in the Tulsa area following 'Operation SAFE.'
Gov. Kevin Stitt
/
via Facebook
A photograph posted to Gov. Kevin Stitt's official Facebook account purportedly showing a destroyed homeless encampment in the Tulsa area following 'Operation SAFE.'

Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday his mission to utilize the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to displace unhoused people in Tulsa, dubbed "Operation SAFE," is complete, according to a press release.

"In 14 days, OHP cleared 64 sites and disposed of 1.97 million pounds of debris," Stitt's statement read.

Stitt posted photographs on his official Facebook account purportedly showing cleared-out homeless encampments.

The governor again took aim at Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols and other city leaders.

"Now, it is up to Mayor Nichols and Tulsa officials to ensure state and local laws are enforced and camps are not reestablished," the release said. "OHP will continue to monitor state property and will return to enforce state law if necessary."

Mayor Nichols has strongly criticized the governor’s enforcement move, as have non-profit leaders and other elected officials, calling it counterproductive.
Ben Abrams
Ben Abrams is a news reporter and All Things Considered host for KWGS.
