Gov. Stitt says Tulsa homeless camp clearing finished

Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday his mission to utilize the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to displace unhoused people in Tulsa, dubbed "Operation SAFE," is complete, according to a press release.

"In 14 days, OHP cleared 64 sites and disposed of 1.97 million pounds of debris," Stitt's statement read.

Stitt posted photographs on his official Facebook account purportedly showing cleared-out homeless encampments.

The governor again took aim at Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols and other city leaders.

"Now, it is up to Mayor Nichols and Tulsa officials to ensure state and local laws are enforced and camps are not reestablished," the release said. "OHP will continue to monitor state property and will return to enforce state law if necessary."

Mayor Nichols has strongly criticized the governor’s enforcement move, as have non-profit leaders and other elected officials, calling it counterproductive.