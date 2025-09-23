Tulsa group implores lawmakers to change immigration policy

The final event in a series exploring immigration issues took place over the weekend.

Church of Saint Mary hosted the one-hour program that gave folks stats and stories to combat immigration misinformation, like that undocumented people commit more crimes than citizens. Studies have shown that to be untrue, though critics argue not everything is being reported due to fear of law enforcement in marginalized communities.

“I feel like now I have statistics to like quote in reference to help my argument,” Bishop Kelly High School Junior Dean Brown told Public Radio Tulsa after the event. “To help the argument that immigration is good and that immigrants aren't just out committing crimes and hurting our society.”

ACTION Tulsa organizer Kelli Driscoll Crews said her faith called her to hold the series.

“In Scripture, we hear over and over again that we are called to welcome our neighbors and to offer them what they need in order to survive, and that is for everyone.”

The workshop series was focused on getting word of mouth information out to people. Driscoll Crews cited a Pew Research Center survey that found most people receive local news from friends and family members.

The event also pulled on the heartstrings.

Honduran immigrant Oscar Guillen Arauz talked about his mother’s journey to the U.S. Tears flowed from multiple audience members after Guillen Arauz told the story previously chronicled by Public Radio Tulsa.

The nonpartisan nonprofit previously held workshops on student loan debt.

The next series they’ll hold involves the connection between loose and stray dogs and generational poverty. Driscoll-Crews expects that workshop series to start next year.

The series ended like the three prior events did, with a call to action. Letters were handed out to send to politicians.

The hope is that if enough people implore their leaders to reform immigration policy, changes will be made.