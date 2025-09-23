© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tulsa group implores lawmakers to change immigration policy

Public Radio Tulsa | By Zach Boblitt
Published September 23, 2025 at 2:13 PM CDT
The immigration roadmap is shown to 'Who Is My Neighbor' attendees
Zach Boblitt
/
KWGS News
The immigration roadmap is shown to 'Who Is My Neighbor' attendees

The final event in a series exploring immigration issues took place over the weekend.

Church of Saint Mary hosted the one-hour program that gave folks stats and stories to combat immigration misinformation, like that undocumented people commit more crimes than citizens. Studies have shown that to be untrue, though critics argue not everything is being reported due to fear of law enforcement in marginalized communities.

“I feel like now I have statistics to like quote in reference to help my argument,” Bishop Kelly High School Junior Dean Brown told Public Radio Tulsa after the event. “To help the argument that immigration is good and that immigrants aren't just out committing crimes and hurting our society.”

ACTION Tulsa organizer Kelli Driscoll Crews said her faith called her to hold the series.

In Scripture, we hear over and over again that we are called to welcome our neighbors and to offer them what they need in order to survive, and that is for everyone.”

The workshop series was focused on getting word of mouth information out to people. Driscoll Crews cited a Pew Research Center survey that found most people receive local news from friends and family members.

The event also pulled on the heartstrings.

Honduran immigrant Oscar Guillen Arauz talked about his mother’s journey to the U.S. Tears flowed from multiple audience members after Guillen Arauz told the story previously chronicled by Public Radio Tulsa.

The nonpartisan nonprofit previously held workshops on student loan debt.

The next series they’ll hold involves the connection between loose and stray dogs and generational poverty. Driscoll-Crews expects that workshop series to start next year.

The series ended like the three prior events did, with a call to action. Letters were handed out to send to politicians.

The hope is that if enough people implore their leaders to reform immigration policy, changes will be made.
Tags
Local & Regional U.S. ImmigrationOklahoma Politics
Zach Boblitt
Zach Boblitt is a news reporter and Morning Edition host for KWGS. He is originally from Taylorville, Illinois. No, that's not near Chicago. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield and his master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Yes, that is near Chicago. He is a fan of baseball, stand-up comedy and sarcasm.
See stories by Zach Boblitt