Muscogee Freedmen object to transfer of sacred tribal land as citizenship bids languish

Relatives of former slaves owned by the Muscogee Nation are objecting to a transfer of city land to the tribe.

Chairman of the Muscogee Creek Freedmen Coalition Ron Graham exhorted city councilors Wednesday night to deny the tribe as it continues to withhold citizenship from descendants despite legal rulings.

“Think about what’s going on with the Muscogee Creek Nation,” said Graham. “Of course I would love for our park to come back in the hands of the Muscogee Creek Nation, but what they’re doing now is not right at all.”

At issue are two properties where Tulsa was considered to be founded. Council Oak and Stickball parks on South Cheyenne Avenue are sacred to the tribe because members settled in the area in 1836 after forced removal on the Trail of Tears.

Despite objections, counselors voted unanimously in favor of the transfer, saying the act of returning land was too important to delay.

Tulsa’s only Black city councilor, Vanessa Hall-Harper, nevertheless said she had grave objections and urged the Muscogee Nation to expedite the citizenship process.

“I do think there’s some procrastination taking place,” said Hall-Harper. “What we are talking about is human rights. You don’t get to enslave people and then say, ‘So sad, good-bye.”

In July, the Muscogee Nation Supreme Court affirmed a district court’s ruling that Freedmen are entitled to citizenship. A petition for a rehearing was denied.

Amanda Swope, director of tribal partnerships and policy for Tulsa, reported to councilors the tribe needs time to address guidelines.

“I think what the nation is trying to do right now is look at their constitution, their policy, and figure out how they need to clean that up in response to that ruling before they can move forward,” said Swope.

Public Radio Tulsa has reached out to the Muscogee Nation for comment. KJRH reports the nation said it is "pursuing a process that honors our treaties and our duty to future generations."

