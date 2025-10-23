Protest planned at TU as unproven rumor of new president spreads

Students at the University of Tulsa have taken to a large group chat to organize a campus demonstration set for Thursday afternoon.

The goal of the demonstration is to convince the university’s leadership not to tap U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern for the school’s top job.

On Oct. 16, a TU sophomore posted a video to YouTube claiming a TU board member promised a large money donation to the university should Hern be hired as president.

Nobody connected to TU or Hern has confirmed such a move.

The supposed donation would be used to pay off millions in debt owed by the university, which is in the midst of a financial restructuring.

In an email response, a spokesperson for TU flatly denied anyone was being given preference in the school’s search for a new leader.

“The search process is in the early stages, and no preferred candidate has been identified by the committee assigned to this task,” TU’s response read.

“The university is working with national search firm WittKieffer to identify qualified candidates who may submit applications before undergoing a thorough review process. Some will receive preliminary interviews, and finalists will be brought to campus for additional interviews and meetings with various constituencies.”

A spokesperson for Hern responded to KWGS’ inquiries about the rumor by simply sending a link to an article in the Tulsa World casting doubt on the theory, declining to comment further.

TU's transition is being led by Interim President Rick Dickson. Former President Brad Carson abruptly left at the end of May.

The University of Tulsa owns the broadcast licenses for Public Radio Tulsa, but has no say in its editorial content.