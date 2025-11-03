© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
Nichols pushes for vote on city sales tax increase

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams
Published November 3, 2025 at 3:52 PM CST
The entrance to Tulsa City Hall at the One Technology Center along 2nd Street.
File Photo
/
KWGS News
The entrance to Tulsa City Hall at the One Technology Center along 2nd Street.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols is pushing for a citywide vote on a slightly increased sales tax rate.

At a Q&A with reporters Monday morning, Nichols said he’ll be discussing a proposal with city council to raise the current tax rate from 3.65% to 4.35%, or about 0.7 of a penny.

“It’s seven-tenths of a penny to invest in things like public safety, to really help us get there on the issue of homelessness, to really focus in on the things that we really have to do to ensure that, in good times or in bad, the city can be there for its citizens,” Nichols said.

If the proposal is tentatively approved by council, Tulsans would vote yay or nay on the increase in an election Feb. 10.

The state of Oklahoma imposes restrictions on how cities can collect tax revenue. For example, cities may not impose value-based property taxes.

Nichols said relying only on sales tax is restrictive, but it’s “what we have.”

“If you take the entire Oklahoma City metro area, the entire Tulsa metro area, we’re fifth lowest in sales tax rates, and I think that’s something to be proud of, but it’s put us in a position where it’s very difficult to meet the needs of people every day,” he said.

Nichols said other cities have more “diverse” ways of raising revenue compared to cities in Oklahoma.

The mayor will take the sales tax proposal to city council on Wednesday morning.
