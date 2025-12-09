TPS updates proposed bond package to include bus equipment, school renovations

The Tulsa Public Schools' Board of Education received an update Monday night on the proposed bond package that would inject hundreds of millions in funds to the district.

TPS officials have repeatedly said the bond package, if passed by voters, would not raise tax rates.

The total bond package price tag has increased from $589.8 million to $597.5 million.

Areas where the bond's budget have seen increased include bus equipment.

"The draft proposition right now includes $3 million more in transportation," said TPS Chief Strategy Officer Sean Berkstresser in a presentation to the board. "That reflects an increase in the budgeted amount for yellow school bus editions and replacements."

Another addition to the bond package includes renovations at Tulsa Transition Academy, a school focusing on special education.

The bond package proposal is set to be presented to Tulsa voters on April 7, 2026.

No word on bullying lawsuit

At the end of the TPS board meeting Monday night, board members went into executive session to discuss a lawsuit brought by Vu Le, the father of an Eliot Elementary School student who alleges his daughter was bullied while the school did not act accordingly to intervene.

Board members simply voted to allow their attorneys to take appropriate actions in the lawsuit without elaborating further.