Waldron resigns from Oklahoma Democratic Party chairmanship

By Robby Korth
Published December 9, 2025 at 6:02 PM CST
John Waldron at a 2024 Oklahoma House of Representatites committee meeting.
John Huntley
/
Legislative Service Bureau
John Waldron at a 2024 Oklahoma House of Representatites committee meeting.

The chair of Oklahoma's Democratic Party is resigning after just six months in the role.

In a social media post, Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, wrote he's been pushing himself too hard and was resigning from the party job "for personal reasons." He is poised to keep his legislative seat.

In addition to serving as an elected representative, Waldron is an educator in the Tulsa area. And he writes those duties on top of leading the party and being a father, and it became too much. He is up for re-election in 2026.

Waldron took the top spot in the state party in June, campaigning on a platform to expand Democrats' reach beyond Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

Vice chair Erin Brewer of Edmond will take over the role. She ran for a state senate seat in 2024 but lost in the general election. She also served as Operations and Communications Director for former state superintendent Joy Hofmeister's gubernatorial bid after Hofmeister switched from Republican to Democrat.

The Democrats will consider a new vice chair at a central committee meeting next month.

