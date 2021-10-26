-
City councilors approved several changes to Tulsa’s animal ordinances Wednesday evening.The process of updating them started in 2018. Among the changes,…
Tulsa dogs may be getting more room to roam off-leash.The city's park and recreation board heard and approved a proposal earlier this month to explore…
Could dogs be used -- at some point in the future -- to effectively "sniff out" COVID-19 among human beings infected with the virus? We don't know. But…
(Note: This interview originally aired back in November.) News flash: Cats do not meow at random. Nor do they hiss because they have nothing better to do.…
Our guest is Teresa Miller, the local author and Director Emerita of the Center for Poets and Writers at OSU. Miller is also the co-editor of a new…
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we chat with Kay Stout, the executive director of the Peaceful Animal Adoption Shelter (or "PAAS") in Vinita, Oklahoma.…
(Note: This show originally aired back in March.) Our guest is Kim Brophey, a nationally certified and award-winning canine behavior consultant based in…
(Note: This show first aired back in March.) On this edition of ST, we speak with Cat Warren, a university professor and former journalist who for several…
