Oklahoma lawmakers advance bill to prevent higher electricity rates from data centers

As some Oklahoma communities grapple with how new data centers will fit into their communities, lawmakers want to ensure regular customers' electricity rates don't skyrocket.

On Thursday, the Senate Energy Committee advanced House Bill 2992, authored by Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow, and Sen. Grant Green, R-Wellston.

The measure requires the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which regulates the state's utilities, to protect rates for households and businesses as large-load customers like data centers and cryptomining operations plug into the grid.

"If you're going to put strain on the grid and have to have new infrastructure, you're going to have to pay for it," Green said. "It won't fall back on the ratepayers."

The commission would be required to create separate terms, conditions and tariffs for data center companies. Some utilities, including the Public Service Company of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, are already working on drafting tariffs for data centers .

Boles told StateImpact in March the legislation is necessary to put consumer protection guardrails in state law.

The measure applies to all electricity providers, including cooperatives and municipal providers.

Data centers can still pursue behind-the-meter power generation , which would require the companies to build on-site generation. Oklahoma's power grid operator, the Southwest Power Pool, told StateImpact in January that several arrangements were being made to have a natural gas turbine installed to provide for large-load users.

The measure passed the committee unanimously and is now eligible to be heard on the Senate floor.

