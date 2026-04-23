Mayor's $1.22B budget ask includes new emergency management office, rate hikes

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols presented his $1.22 billion fiscal year 2027 budget proposal to Tulsa City Council on Wednesday.

"Over the past 12 months, we've take a comprehensive look at all available funding sources to determine how we can best meet Tulsa's future and current needs," Nichols said.

That budget will come at an increased cost to Tulsa residents. The mayor's proposal suggests an average monthly utility bill increase of $5.82.

"I know that an increase in monthly bills is never something that's easy to hear, especially as affordability continues to be a challenge," Nichols said. "These adjustments aren't about making a profit, they're about the urgent reality of maintaining the invisible systems that we all rely on."

The budget includes $43.9 million for Tulsa's new public safety center, including a municipal court and jail. Nichols wants to dedicate 57% of the budget proposal's general fund to the city's public safety agencies.

"When it comes to key priorities and the core functions of government, public safety is at the top of the list," he said.

The budget allocates $30 million toward the Nichols' efforts to fight homelessness, a number the mayor's office said is needed to continue the Safe Move initiative to close encampments and house more people. $23.5 million would be used from excess funds from the Tulsa Vision 2016 tax package, which officials said has outperformed in revenue generation.

The budget will make up for a key government function that has been in limbo. Nichols said he wants to fund a Tulsa Office of Emergency Management, which will replace the city-county partnership agency that ended in November.

Nichols said the city wants funds to focus on other areas, too, like speeding up municipal code violation responses, fixing infrastructure and attracting businesses.

The mayor's full budget proposal can be accessed via the city's website.