Oklahoma law creates new penalties for abortion pill distribution

Oklahoma lawmakers wrapped a three-year effort to tighten restrictions on abortion pills during the 2026 legislative session.

Supporters say it's a step in the right direction and will reduce the number of abortion pills entering Oklahoma. But critics say the language is vague and could create uncertainty.

House Bill 1168 will make it a felony for a person to deliver or possess with the intent to deliver an abortion-inducing drug to someone who plans to use it to terminate a pregnancy. It applies to medications such as mifepristone, misoprostol, and methotrexate.

The penalty for "trafficking" or "attempting to traffic" these drugs is up to $100,000 in fines, 10 years in prison or both. That doesn't pertain to pregnant people seeking out the pills for themselves.

HB 1168 won't apply when pills known to cause an abortion are prescribed for other uses, like chemotherapy or treating an ectopic pregnancy and spontaneous miscarriage. This bill language also can't be construed to limit the use and sale of contraception.

Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Piedmont, and Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, have worked on this policy since the 2024 legislative session .

"The trafficking of the abortion pill is no different than human trafficking and possibly worse," Bullard said in a press release . "It is the largest killer of babies and the greatest threat to motherhood."

The policy stalled in the Senate for two years, only making it onto the Senate floor as a surprise addition to its April 30 agenda. Several Democrats took issue with this.

"It is solely to make a statement, and that statement is we do not trust women to work with their doctors and their health professionals," said Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City.

The measure will take effect Aug. 12, 90 days after lawmakers adjourned.

How will it be enforced?

HB 1168 is model legislation from Students for Life Action, one of the largest anti-abortion organizations in the country. The group set its sights on targeting abortion pills following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"This bill was crafted and written to target those who are shipping chemical abortion pills into the state from out of the state," said Students for Life Action President Kristan Hawkins.

Kristi Hamrick, vice president of media and policy at Students for Life, said the law "empowers the law enforcement community to engage" on this topic.

Bullard said on the Senate floor that "abortion pill trafficking" could be proved by catching people bringing the medication across state lines and evidence they intended to deliver pills to a pregnant person. He also argued there will be a "preventative nature" to the measure.

"If we can prevent them from being able to be shipped in through carriers, then we actually have … a lot of these drugs that are not making it into our state," Bullard said.

Hawkins said Students for Life Action hopes to meet with the attorney general's office to discuss enforcement.

A spokesperson from the attorney general's office said in a statement the office is still fully researching the law's provisions. But they said prosecutors generally choose to charge individuals because a corporation can be prosecuted but not imprisoned.

Crosswhite Hader and Bullard could not be reached for comment before publication. Repro46 executive consultant Janet Levit said parts of the law are unclear.

"I believe … that is part of the strategy to keep it vague so that it chills a lot of behavior," Levit said.

Repro46 is a nonprofit educating Oklahomans on reproductive health care amid the state's abortion ban. Levit, who is also a professor of law at the University of Tulsa, said during a webinar she doesn't think HB 1168 is a dramatic change to Oklahoma abortion law .

"I personally don't think that 1168 on its own is going to change the behavior of out-of-state mailers, because our law already criminalized prescribing and administering those drugs," Levit said. "And those providers have already decided that they exist in states with shield laws and they feel safe enough to mail into Oklahoma."

Possession with the intent to deliver could cover spouses or parents who obtain the drugs to give to a family member or who stock them in their medicine cabinets in case abortion pill availability comes into question, Levit said.

"Obviously this has the specter of Big Brother watching you, monitoring what's in your medicine cabinets, which is really terrifying," Levit said. "But we still have lots of protections of privacy in the home."

Challenges to mail access for abortion pills

HB 1168 comes amid challenges to the FDA's regulations allowing mifepristone to be mailed.

In 2023 , the FDA allowed mifepristone to be prescribed through telehealth and dispensed by mail or a certified pharmacy. Mifepristone first received FDA approval in 2000. A combination of mifepristone and misoprostol is FDA-approved for use up to 10 weeks gestation .

A Louisiana lawsuit against the FDA seeks to reinstate the requirement for in-person dispensing.

A federal district court paused the case in early April to give the FDA time to complete a safety review of mifepristone. Louisiana appealed, and on May 1, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals granted it, restricting access to the abortion pill through the mail.

Two drugmakers asked the Supreme Court to intervene. On May 14 , the Supreme Court stayed the May 1 ruling, allowing mifepristone to be delivered through the mail while litigation continues in the lower courts.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday the FDA is moving ahead with a safety study of mifepristone, which could pave the way for the Trump administration to restrict how it is distributed and used. A lower court in Louisiana required the FDA to give an update by October.

Data from the FDA show an estimated 7.5 million women have used mifepristone to terminate a pregnancy from September 2000 to the end of 2024. Of those, 36 women died. The FDA notes that adverse events "cannot with certainty be causally attributed to mifepristone" because of certain information gaps.

Hamrick said Students for Life is also advocating for the Trump administration to enforce the Comstock Act , an 1873 law banning the mailing of obscene matter and articles used to produce abortions.

"Pro-abortion states are actually choosing for pro-life states what the standard will be. So Oklahoma is very courageous in saying, 'This is our standard,'" Hamrick said.

"But unless shield laws are addressed in court, unless the Comstock Act is addressed, Oklahoma is left a little too much alone to address this deadly business that intends to profit from ending life, whether you like it or not."

