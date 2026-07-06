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Tulsa mayor creates domestic violence task force

Public Radio Tulsa | By Angel Ford
Published July 6, 2026 at 1:33 PM CDT
(From left to right) Laura Woods, City Councilor Jackie Dutton, Mayor Monroe Nichols
Ben Abrams
/
KWGS News
(From left to right) Laura Woods, City Councilor Jackie Dutton, Mayor Monroe Nichols, Tulsa Principal Planner Paulina Baeza and Clara Wagoner at the announcement of the NCI Collaborative on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Tulsa’s Mayor Monroe Nichols has issued an executive order to form a task force to prevent domestic violence incidents. The order comes as Tulsa County and Oklahoma rank among the highest in the nation for domestic abuse.

About 42 percent of Oklahoma women and 25 percent of Oklahoma men experience domestic violence in their lifetimes, according to a survey published by the CDC.

Nichols signed the order to validate efforts made by many in Tulsa to address the high rate of such incidents.

He says Tulsa needs to invest in verifiable strategies to break the cycle of abuse.

The task force is charged with evaluating existing programs while creating a roadmap against domestic violence. It will also focus on helping survivors. Nichols will appoint the chair of the task force, and it will be staffed by representatives from his office.

The task force promise to deliver an extensive report in 12 months.
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Local & Regional City of Tulsa
Angel Ford
Angel Ford is the Morning Edition host and a news reporter at KWGS. She holds a master’s from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. Before joining the team, Ford worked as a freelance reporter and layout designer for several local newspapers across Oklahoma. Along with her work as a journalist, Ford has experience working in libraries, retail, construction, and beauty. A proud California native, she enjoys hiking, gaming, photography and reading in her off time. Email her at anf1077@utulsa.edu.
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