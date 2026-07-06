Tulsa mayor creates domestic violence task force

Tulsa’s Mayor Monroe Nichols has issued an executive order to form a task force to prevent domestic violence incidents. The order comes as Tulsa County and Oklahoma rank among the highest in the nation for domestic abuse.

About 42 percent of Oklahoma women and 25 percent of Oklahoma men experience domestic violence in their lifetimes, according to a survey published by the CDC.

Nichols signed the order to validate efforts made by many in Tulsa to address the high rate of such incidents.

He says Tulsa needs to invest in verifiable strategies to break the cycle of abuse.

The task force is charged with evaluating existing programs while creating a roadmap against domestic violence. It will also focus on helping survivors. Nichols will appoint the chair of the task force, and it will be staffed by representatives from his office.

The task force promise to deliver an extensive report in 12 months.