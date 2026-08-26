Mazzei claims GOP nomination for Oklahoma governor, voters consider state questions and more

In a tight race, Republicans chose businessman and former State Senator Mike Mazzei as their nominee for governor.

Mazzei defeated Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond by about 2,000 votes, a victory for President Donald Trump, who had endorsed Mazzei as he supported a controversial smelter project in Inola .

Down the ballot, Republicans selected their nominees for State Superintendent, Labor and Insurance Commissioners. Oklahomans have not elected a non-GOP candidate to statewide office in two decades.

In the Democratic bid for U.S. Senate, Jasmine Thomas handily defeated Jim Priest in what national news outlets called a win for Democratic Socialists.

Independents barred from participating in partisan primaries were only able to cast a ballot on two state questions. Voters rejected State Question 844, which made property tax tweaks , and approved State Question 846, enshrining voter identification requirements already in place by statute in the state constitution.

For full results, visit the state election board's website .

Angel Ford / KWGS / KWGS Mike Mazzei, right, and his wife Noel celebrate his Republican primary runoff victory Tuesday night in Tulsa.

Mazzei claims victory

Mazzei, a former state senator, won by less than 1 percentage point, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board .

Mazzei said he's ready to continue his campaign.

"I will keep talking about my plan to create more growth and opportunity for our kids and our grandkids by making Oklahoma a 'no-income-tax state' and abolishing property taxes for seniors and veterans," Mazzei said. "Launching a massive statewide literacy program so our students read at grade level. And securing the land of Oklahoma for the people of Oklahoma by chasing the Chinese money and the Mexican cartels out of here."

Sarah Liese / KOSU / KOSU Gentner Drummond and his wife Wendy exit the stage after his concession speech in Oklahoma City Tuesday night.

Mazzei's victory ended a two-way tug-of-war that lasted since June. Mazzei, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, fought Drummond via controversial, heated advertising campaigns . In his victory speech, Mazzei credited Trump for "helping us across the finish line."

Drummond, in a speech to his supporters at his Oklahoma City watch party, wished Mazzei and his family well as he conceded the election.

"Tonight, the voters have spoken," Drummond said. "It is not the outcome that we wanted, and it sure was not the outcome we worked for. But I've worn the uniform of this country. I've sworn an oath to its constitution, and I believe deeply in the right of the people to choose their leaders. So tonight, I respect their decisions. Mr. Mazzei, tonight I wish you and your family well. Now you have to show up."

In June, Oklahomans chose Mazzei, a businessman and financial planner, and Drummond, incumbent state attorney general, as their top two Republican picks. They received the largest vote shares in a primary election contested among nine candidates.

Drummond finished one percentage point above Mazzei at the time. But because neither received more than 50% of the vote, they moved on to Tuesday's runoff election.

Mazzei was the favorite according to prediction markets, which consistently placed him dozens of points above Drummond. Other polls represented the race as much tighter .

Mazzei said he plans to end state income tax and cut personal and corporate income taxes. He also supports state-funded religious charter schools and the Trump-backed, controversial aluminum smelter planned for Inola .

Mazzei will face off against Democratic candidate Oklahoma House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson and multiple independents in the Nov. 3 election. That's when voters will decide who will replace Kevin Stitt as Oklahoma's next governor.

Robert Franklin wins Republican nomination for State Superintendent

Abigail Siatkowski / KOSU / KOSU Republican superintendent candidate Robert Franklin speaks with StateImpact's Beth Wallis leading up to the Aug. 25 runoff.

Hall of Fame educator Robert Franklin received the most votes Tuesday for the Republican state superintendent nominee.

Franklin is a 44-year educator whose resume includes special education teacher, principal, district administrator and CareerTech superintendent, as well as the former chair of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board.

On that board, he was one of two members who voted against what would have been the country's first publicly funded religious school — a case that went to the Supreme Court.

Franklin is a sharp departure from the last elected superintendent, Ryan Walters. Walters made national headlines for policies such as mandating Bibles in classrooms without authority and injecting Christian nationalism into social studies academic standards, as well as being a proponent of the proposed religious charter school Franklin voted against.

Franklin ran on a platform of depoliticizing the office and criticized Walters for his polarizing leadership.

"We need to take the divisiveness and the political rancor out of that position and get to the work of elevating student outcomes, working on readiness skills, job readiness skills for the young people that we're serving and see if we can't help drive this economy accordingly and build a workforce that we can depend on," Franklin said. "That's my goal."

Franklin came under fire after a parent spoke out about alleged abuse by Franklin at a camp for individuals with disabilities. He said after the student began hitting people with rocks, he put his hands on his face to tell the child to stop.

"And he yanked. And it did — my nails scratched behind his ear," Franklin told StateImpact. "And it was one of those things I was sad about and frustrated. … But there was no yanking anybody by the ears and pulling them around. That would never have happened."

Franklin won over history teacher James Taylor with 54.6%. He faces Democrat Jennettie Marshall in the Nov. 3 general election.

Bob Sullivan wins Republican ticket for Insurance Commissioner

/ Bob Sullivan's Campaign Facebook Page / Bob Sullivan's Campaign Facebook Page

Bob Sullivan won the Republican nomination for Oklahoma's insurance commissioner race, defeating Marty Quinn.

The Associated Press called the race about an hour after polls closed. Sullivan received 55% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Sullivan is a long-time insurance professional from Inola.

In June, Sullivan won the first round of primaries , finishing around ten percentage points above Quinn.

Sullivan said his priorities include opening the insurance market to strengthen competition and holding "Big Insurance" accountable.

The insurance commissioner's role is to regulate the overall market while balancing the interests of Oklahomans and the companies selling them insurance. Oklahomans reportedly pay the most for homeowners insurance when compared to residents of any other state.

Sullivan will face Democrat Craig MacIntyre in November.

Kevin West to face Democratic candidate for state Labor Commissioner

Republican voters picked state Rep. Kevin West, R-Oklahoma City, to be the GOP nominee in the general election for Labor Commissioner.

Oklahoma House of Representatives / Kevin West won the GOP nomination for the commissioner of labor race on Tuesday. West is a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, where he represents District 54.

About an hour after polls closed, the Associated Press called the race. West received approximately 50,000 more votes than his opponent, state Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, according to the state board of elections. He was one of three candidates who netted an official endorsement from the Oklahoma GOP the weekend before the election.

West thanked voters on social media .

As a legislator, West has authored measures banning sex marker changes on state driver's licenses and birth certificates , as well as a critical race theory ban in schools.

His top priorities include rebuilding the pipeline of skilled trades, promoting safety and supporting small business owners and contractors, according to his website .

The Oklahoma Commissioner of Labor is a four-year position focused on promoting the welfare of wage earners and improving working conditions and safety regulations.

The winner of the GOP primary will face off against unopposed Democratic and Libertarian candidates, Kevin Dawson and Mike Hall .

Oklahoma Democratic socialist wins party nomination for U.S. Senate

Aimee Tietze Adams / Campaign Facebook Page for N’Kiyla 'Jasmine' Thomas / Campaign Facebook Page for N’Kiyla 'Jasmine' Thomas N'Kiyla 'Jasmine' Thomas, one of two Democratic candidates to take Markwayne Mullin's seat in the U.S. Senate.

N'Kiyla "Jasmine" Thomas won the Democratic nomination for Oklahoma's open U.S. Senate race Tuesday, defeating employment lawyer Jim Priest .

Thomas received 61% of total votes cast.

On social media , Thomas' team posted a statement saying she appreciates voters' support and encouragement.

"Moments like this aren't the work of just one person. They're made possible by a whole community of people, just like you, who choose to stand together, support one another, and believe in the possibility of progress," Thomas' team wrote in the statement.

Thomas is a Chickasaw Nation citizen and nurse from Ardmore. She identifies as a democratic socialist and advocates for education reform, increased healthcare access and social equality.

The U.S. Senate seat opened up after Markwayne Mullin was chosen by the Trump administration to lead the Department of Homeland Security in March.

Thomas will face Republican Congressman Kevin Hern, who is leaving his current position as a U.S. Representative to run for Senate, on Nov. 3.

Hern, who was endorsed by Trump , cruised to victory in the June GOP primary with nearly 70% of the vote. Independents Ron Meinhardt and Curtis Stinnet and Libertarian Sevier White will also appear on the November ballot.

It has been 36 years since Oklahoma voters last elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate.

Jason Lowe retains Oklahoma County Commissioner District 1 seat

/ Provided / Provided Rep. Jason Lowe won the Democratic primary for Oklahoma County Commissioner. He'll now advance to the April general election to face independent candidate Jed Green.

Incumbent Jason Lowe kept his seat as Oklahoma County Commissioner for District 1.

There were no Republican, Libertarian or Independent candidates for the District 1 seat, so the winner of the runoff election claimed the four-year position, which begins in January.

Lowe garnered about 68% of the vote while his opponent, Kayla Baker, received about 31%.

Before being elected commissioner in 2025, he was a state lawmaker. Since his election, he has moved to dissolve the county jail trust and clashed with the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber over a proposed sales tax to fund construction of a new jail.

On social media, he thanked voters in a statement Tuesday night, saying he is honored to serve another term.

"There's more work to do," Lowe said in the statement. "Over the next term, I'll keep fighting to fix and maintain the 200+ miles of roads in our district, expand access to healthcare and mental health treatment, promote responsible policing and rehabilitation over incarceration for non-violent offenders, and grow good jobs and small businesses across Oklahoma County."

SQ 846 enshrines voter identification requirements in the Constitution

Voters approved State Question 846, which will enshrine existing voter ID requirements into the State Constitution . The referendum passed with 54.6% of the vote.

It was one of only two items that independent voters could weigh in on during Tuesday's runoff election.

Before appearing on the ballot, SQ 846 garnered support from more than 100 Republican state lawmakers, including House Speaker Kyle Hilbert and Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton. The group argued the measure was necessary to prevent future lawmakers from eliminating voter identification requirements at the polls.

State Democrats and civic engagement groups opposed the question. They said the language gives the Republican-led legislature the power to update voter identification rules as it sees fit because of the last sentence in the ballot. It says, "The Legislature shall enact laws necessary to specify the requirements for proof of identity for voting as required by this section."

SQ844 fails, rejecting the state legislature's desire to revise some tax reimbursements

Oklahomans rejected State Question 844 . It would have allowed the state legislature to revise how localities are reimbursed for property tax exemptions given to manufacturers.

A section of the Oklahoma State Constitution encourages manufacturers to acquire or expand facilities in the state by offering a five-year property tax exemption. But the state must reimburse public schools, local governments, municipalities and other entities for the full amount of tax revenue they lose because of those exemptions.

Now, through the rejection of State Question 844, that portion of the law will remain.

SQ 844 proposed letting the state revise how reimbursements are handled, including the levels provided and methods used. The vast majority of Oklahoma voters rejected it, with 73.7%

Opponents were initially worried the referendum could have reduced funding for public schools.

Four Republicans heading to state legislature

Abi Ruth Lewis / Oklahoma Legislative Service Bureau / Oklahoma Legislative Service Bureau

In June, 15 Oklahoma state legislature races advanced to runoffs . On Tuesday night, those runoff elections decided one State Senate seat and three House seats outright.

Although multiple state legislature races remain for the Nov. 3 general election, four Republican runoff winners will not face challengers from other parties.

In northwest Oklahoma's Senate District 26, Jessica Winegeart won with nearly 55% of the vote. Winegeart is replacing term-limited Republican Sen. Darcy Jech.

Former McCurtain County Commissioner Chris White won election to House District 1 with 52% of the vote, beating George Phipps. Democrat Kurt Reisdorf initially filed to run for the seat, but he withdrew his candidacy in April.

In southwestern Oklahoma's House District 18, incumbent Rep. David Smith narrowly won reelection with nearly 52% of the vote against challenger Pamela Gordon.

Michael A. Brittingham won election to the House District 19 seat, receiving 63% of the vote. Opponent Anthony DeVore, a former president of the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission, received nearly 37% of the vote.