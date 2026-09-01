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Affidavit reveals more behind felony charges of Tulsa man in connection to Sand Springs explosion

Public Radio Tulsa | By Dan Potter
Published September 1, 2026 at 6:31 AM CDT

More is being revealed about why a Tulsa man faces two first degree murder charges following a big explosion in Sand Springs last week. Reports show a probable cause affidavit outlines a potential felony linked to the deaths of two men.

Ryan Bassham reportedly just recently purchased the Solos Extract cannabis processing facility on Morrow Road, the business the explosion originated from on Aug. 27. The Tulsa World previously reported that a fire inspector earlier this year instructed the business to disconnect THC extraction equipment on site after observing deficiencies, including an outdated fire suppression system.

Now, court documents show owner, Bassham, had not registered his business with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, which means he did not possess a valid OBN registration nor an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana license.

The affidavit outlines, without that paperwork in place, Bassham was illegally manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance which is a felony. And, that is why Bassham is being charged with first degree murder in the commission of a felony.
Local & Regional
Dan Potter
Dan Potter joined Pubic Radio Tulsa this month as our new News Director! Dan’s is a familiar voice having been on the air for seventeen years at KRMG where most recently he anchored Tulsa’s #1 morning show. Potter’s been a PRT Sustainer since 2021 and even donated a car to support us last year.
See stories by Dan Potter