Tulsa man arrested, charged in connection to Sand Springs explosion that killed two

A Tulsa man has been arrested in connection to an explosion in Sand Springs that killed two people.

Ryan Bassham surrendered to authorities Saturday after an arrest warrant was filed for him the previous day by the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office. He was released later that day after bonding out for two counts of felony murder in the first degree in the commission of a crime. His bail totaled $2 million.

Bassham is alleged to have been responsible for the Sand Springs explosion in the early hours of Aug. 27th at a marijuana extraction business - which may have used burnable gases such as butane or propane to extract THC.

Two people died as a result of the explosion.

The Tulsa World reports the business was instructed to halt their work by the city's fire marshal until certain discrepancies were fixed, but they had yet to do so.

The investigation is still ongoing.