Monarch migration to peak in Oklahoma late-September, early-October

Right now, millions of Monarch butterflies are making their twice-yearly migration across the continent. This month, they will pass through Oklahoma as they head south for the winter in Mexico.

Summer monarch butterflies live for just two to six weeks, but the migratory "super generation" born at the end of summer live for eight to nine months. This longer lifespan allows the brightly-colored insect time to fly south and spend winter in what is scientifically coined as a "reproductive diapause."

The fall migration peaks in Oklahoma through late September and early October. At that time, groups of Monarchs can be seen resting or feeding on milkweed and nectar plants.

The Monarch Project at Tulsa Zoo Conservation Garden has 3 certified Waystations. The traveling pollinators are free to enjoy over 100 native Oklahoma plants and various milkweed species. The project is open to the public to view.

Locals can also attend Tulsa Botanic Garden's Monarch Experience this Sunday which will offer a close-up look at the insects and a live research-tagging demonstration. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

