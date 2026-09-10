TPS asks for public feedback for potential cuts in the wake of a $12 million budget shortfall

Tulsa Public School held their first of a series of community meetings Wednesday to gather feedback on navigating the districts massive budget shortfall.

To fill the $12 million deficit, budget cuts being discussed by TPS include freezing salaries, reducing counselors and cutting athletic, fine arts and bus transportation programs.

According to the Tulsa World, TPS officials explained Wednesday that transportation cuts will not involve special education students and school size will not influence potential school closures or mergers.

These potential cost-cutting measures are similar to already carried out cuts by TPS, such as layoffs, selling surplus properties and eliminating vacant positions.

Though closures and consolidations are possible, the main worry at the first meeting was the potential for larger class sizes. TPS community information meetings, or planning information sessions, will continue through Oct. 14.