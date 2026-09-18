Munson answers questions about Oklahomans biggest issues, stance

Oklahoma House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson is the democratic candidate for governor in the upcoming general election. Over the weekend, Munson sat down with KWGS' Angel Ford to answer questions about where she stands on important issues and share her plans if elected Oklahoma's next governor.

This is just one small part of the thirty-minute interview.

Angel Ford: "In Northeast Oklahoma specifically, local economic development and water resource management are major talking points. So how do your environmental economic stances such as opposing the Inola aluminum smelter align with the needs of green country workers and communities?"

Cyndi Munson: "Yeah, first I will say, I stand with the people of Inola. I voted against a $250 million tax giveaway back in 2025. I could have never imagined it would be this much of A conversation in the governor's race. I mean, truly my concern back then was what I have now is the environmental impacts. And I feel like the residents of Inola have not had enough of a voice, even through their own state representative, who, by the way, he and I do not agree on everything or much. I think where we share some commonality is that he's sort of in the minority of his party. Of course, I'm in the minority in the entire chamber. And so, we're always pushing to make sure our voices are heard that our constituents' voices are heard. But the fact that he's even been sort of barred from being able to speak up on behalf of his constituents, I think, is very wrong."

Munson is referring to Republican Tomm Gann, the state representative for Inola. Gann asked for an interim study about aluminum smelters but was denied by House Speaker Kyle Hilbert. He was also barred from sending out a news release to the public about why the hearing would not take place. Gann has been vocal in learning more about the ownership of the smelter and what resources it would use.

He told the Oklahoma Voice in July despite the yearly studies they do over recurring issues; Hilbert dismissed his request, stating it was already covered in previous sessions.

Munson says the environmental issues around land contamination, water and air are...

Munson: "...real challenges if we want to, when we think about the future of our state. And it goes back to, where are we prioritizing our investments. We do need more jobs. We do need better economic opportunities. But there's a whole host of industries and quite frankly, even supporting local small businesses in northeastern Oklahoma.

We haven't talked about this quite yet, but here's where I'm going to interject is working with our tribes and the Cherokee Nation in northeastern Oklahoma and the many smaller tribes in that area to work together as a state and figure out economic development opportunities that do not impact negatively our environment and actually provide people a living wage and they're able to afford their lives.

And so, as governor, my plan is to completely stop the Inola smelter. I have no interest in the aluminum smelter being in Oklahoma. I think the concerns of those in Inola and the northeastern region of our state, and quite frankly, it comes up everywhere. It's not an east or west thing. I think what Oklahomans are concerned about overall is our loose regulations on environmental impact. This is also why you need good leaders in the Department of Environmental Quality Corporation Commission, some of these other agencies and making sure you have people who are working together to protect our environment, protect our water, especially our water and continuing to provide services or excuse me to provide funding for the services for those who are providing in our rural water districts, our water resource board, I hear over and over again, even OSU extensions, which also has a huge impact in rural Oklahoma, but in northeastern Oklahoma as well. These are things that are sort of behind the scenes that people don't really think about until they need to. Those in rural Oklahoma do, and so that's how I'll continue to support the northeastern region of our state. I know that there's a lot of local economic developers, local leaders who have tons of ideas that don't include huge tax giveaways to industry that in many ways they do not care about Oklahoma, and they don't care about Oklahomans."

Oklahoma Republican Governor candidate Mike Mazzei currently supports the proposed $4 billion Aluminum Smelter in Inola. He first criticized the smelter - mainly the state's tax incentives for the project and that Oklahoma Primary Aluminum is majority-owned by a company based in the United Arab Emirates, He later changed his position - shortly after being endorsed for Oklahoma's next governor by President Donald Trump - stating he did more quote "homework" and learned about the total potential jobs and financial boons it would bring to the state. He now strongly supports it.

An invitation for an interview has been sent to Mazzei and his team. No response has been given at the time of publication.

The full thirty-minute interview transcript with Munson is below, lightly edited for concision and clarity.

Ford and Munson full interview KWGS' Angel Ford sits down for an exclusive interview with Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate Cyndi Munson. Listen • 36:58

Angel Ford: So let's get into your legislative relations. I know that you have, you've been minority leader in the House. If you become governor, how do you plan to work with what will likely remain a heavy Republican majority in the state legislature to pass your priorities?

Cyndi Munson: Yes. Well, I'm very used to this, you know, serving in the super minority the entire time I've been in the legislature. And then, of course, the last four years as Democratic leader in the House, you always have to find ways of first building relationships. I mean, for me, I think what's missing in politics is our humanity many times, and remembering that just because we disagree on issues doesn't mean that we can't relate to each other as human beings.

And what I love about being in state politics is as Oklahomans. And so I have always tried to start from that place. And you look for issues that one are real problems and challenges that people are facing. And when you do that, you realize that while an issue may be in my district, it's likely happening statewide, especially the bigger things around education and health care and things like that. And so, I have always tried to find partnerships and anything I've gotten done I could not do without the support of Republicans, both in the legislature voting for it, and also Governors Fallon and Stitt, which are the two governors that I have served with in the legislature or during my time in the legislature to be able to get done. And by the way, many times Republicans need Democrats to kill bills or work together because they have factions of their own party. And so I will take those skills and those relationships to the governor's mansion.

And I think that is something that Oklahomans want more of. I think Americans want more of the two parties working together. I always say to young folks, especially under 20, that I'm so sorry you haven't lived in a time when the state was more balanced, led by Democrats, but more than anything, balanced in the legislature where you saw elected officials working together.

And so, I always say, I don't know- I don't live in a utopia. I am not delusional. I know that, you know, should I be elected governor, I will continue to work with a Republican led state Senate and state House. And I think that's great. You know, I mean, of course we want more balance in the legislature, but I think just breaking that trifecta is very important. The one-party control clearly isn't working. And so, the case I'm making, quite frankly, as I run for governor in Oklahoma, is that since Republicans have been in full control, we are at the bottom for education and health care. They've had an opportunity to lead the state, and they've taken us to the bottom. And let's try to balance this out and focus on the issues that people are most concerned about.

AF: So you have heavily criticized Oklahoma Republican led policies. If elected, look what explicit legislative trade offs or specific conservative policies are you willing to accept in order to get your own priorities passed?

CM: I think first, it's less about looking at what are you against, and what are we all for? We know that we are struggling in education, and that the reality is, is that our teachers aren't paid enough and the funding is not targeted in the places that we know help our districts and ultimately help our students. And we have we have been in a time where we've had such so too much partisan politics in public education, our former superintendent Ryan Walters, and then our current governor who continues to want to cut taxes. And while that might sound great when we take away our own revenue sources, which doesn't ultimately help a majority of Oklahomans, we hurt what does help a majority of Oklahomans, which is our education system and health care and etc. And so really, I look at what are the things that we can agree on, and let's focus on that. 80% of the bills that come through the legislature typically pass overwhelmingly with bipartisan support from, regardless of who the author is.

And then there's those things that we see that are getting to, you know, more of the extreme issues. The performative politics we see keeps us distracted. And so, my job as governor will be to set out a vision for the entire state. And I always say this, that the governor is not the king or queen of the state. You have to work with the legislature. And so you have to do the work of what any leader would do of any organization or company is you look at where -what are the biggest issues we have- we have to focus on, and who are the right players to put on those issues. And that means looking at both Democrats and Republicans on who can build coalitions and work together to get it done.

And what you all don't see, you know, your listeners, the media, you're not on the floor with us. You're not in private conversations with us. There are a lot of things we really do agree on. And many times, I will have sitting Republican members come over as the Democratic leader and say, you're not wrong on the argument you're making. You know, we just don't have the numbers to truly change the outcome many times. And so, I'm a natural optimist. It's just who I am. And, and I think there's a lot we can get done, and there will be things they send me that I will veto, especially if they target people and continue to marginalize people. That has less to do with my politics and has more to do with my values as a human being, because I don't think our government should be going after any one person or any one group. And I try to remind people that it may feel good to you when they're going against someone else, but when the government turns on you, you will not like it. And so, we've got to stand up for our vulnerable neighbors and instead look at where we can make better investments. And those are all distractions anyways. So that's how I'll lead as governor.

AF: When you say vulnerable neighbors, can you give me an example?

CM: Yeah. You see, I mean, first women - Okay, 52% of Oklahoma counties do not have maternity health care. We have multiple child, I think the same amount of counties, maybe 52, maybe 55% of our counties are child care deserts. And using the issue of abortion as a way to, you know, distract and get people very, arguing with each other more so than what what what health care, reproductive health care access do women need? And now that now that we have the most extreme ban on abortion, it has impacted our ability to recruit physicians. It's hurting women's health care across the state and having the government meddle in the personal and private healthcare decisions of women has hurt us overall. And so it's always a tough topic to talk about. I know that Oklahomans have very strong feelings about the issue, and I respect that. I've always said that in every one of my debates, but we've gone too far. And now, now women don't have access to the care that they need.

I do think about the LGBTQ community, people who do not practice the Christian faith. You know, these are all Oklahomans, our tribes, and tribal members. I mean, what the governor has done, you know, and I say vulnerable in that, you see, I mean, you showed me, you know, what's going on social media and, and things like that. And so really, the governor should be bringing people together and finding a way for us to, you know, we're always, as humans, wrestling with how do we live on this planet together and for us in this state. And so there have been bills that, you know, that come through that I think are they just go way too far and then takes up too much, too much oxygen in the room for what reason?

AF: To clarify, what I showed Munson earlier was a AI generated photo from critics of her being a woman running for governor and not being married, and people asking essentially if she has the experience to qualify to lead state and help Oklahoma families here. So that is something I did want to ask on record (of) you. So how do you respond to those who say personal background affects your ability to govern, and how do your actual life experiences qualify you to lead the state?

CM: Yeah, I would just say, you know, the marriage issue, just how sad for someone to think so small in terms of who a person is based on their marital status. Look, I, I couldn't tell you, you know, I mean, there are all sorts of people who are married, not, you know, and not married, unmarried, divorced, going through all sorts of situations. And I don't know that that has anything to do with our ability to lead.

What I think about my own lived experience, which is a lot of why I made the decision to go into public service in the first place is I was raised by a single dad, served 22 years in the United States Army. He's a Vietnam veteran. My parents were married 20 years. But into my childhood, middle of my early adolescence, my sister wasn't a teenager yet. My parents divorced because my mother was verbally and physically abusive. I'd like to know if that person who made the comment. Do you think that my dad, would you still honor him as a veteran, as someone who raised his family on his own because he wasn't married, or he isn't married now, or he was married but divorced?

You know, there was real challenges in my childhood and that have impacted me. And I have overcome and have healed a lot. Very grateful for my dad and how he raised us and how he has served this country, a proud product of public schools. And so grateful for my teachers and my counselors and my community that wrapped around me.

I'm 41. When I graduated high school in 2004, we were ranked 17th in the nation. So, when I can look back just, you know, what, two years ago, our education system was in a totally different place. And we had a Democratic governor, by the way, and I had access to all these services on the first of my family to go to college first with Oklahoma's promise. All these early investments have helped me to be where I am today.

I chose the nonprofit sector before I went into politics because I I've always wanted to just solve the biggest problems and how do we help people, and I didn't I had interest in politics, but I didn't really want to go down that path because I exactly this, you know, and then the partisanship and, you know, the names people call you based on your party registration and things like that.

And so, but I worked for the Girl Scouts. I was working with girls and families impacted by generational incarceration. And I saw myself in a lot of these young girls who didn't have their mother in their lives or their father or a family member, and many of them were at risk of the juvenile system or had been the juvenile system. And so but I saw that teachers were leaving. There weren't enough counselors. And so I thought, these young girls are leaders, just like I was when I was growing up. Now, I did suffer a little bit in middle school when my parents were divorcing, because it's hard on a family. It's hard on kids. And my whole life my dad's worked multiple jobs. And so, I saw myself in these girls and that if they don't have the teachers, they need the counselors; they need the resources in their community, many of them, them living in underserved communities. What is their future look like? Do they then go to prison? I mean, is that what we want for Oklahoma's children? You know?

And so that's when I decided to run for office. I was 28 and it was not successful the first time I won a special election. And so, I think just my own life experience, watching my dad, you know, just balance a checkbook every night in a notebook at the dining room table, you know, trying to figure out how do I stretch one more dollar to make sure these girls have everything that they need? Because my mom did not help us financially, and just all the people in my life that stepped up, that and many that I probably don't even know of.

And so, I think we need to look beyond, you know, just sort of, I mean, just a criticism in that I don't even know if you call them criticisms. And like I said to you before we got on the air, I think that many women, regardless of whether they share a party with me or not, or if they're married or not, will be offended by that, because what does that have to do with leading and being a professional and treating people with respect and humanity and fighting for the right things that families deserve. And so, to me, that's a reflection on them. It's not a reflection of me. I know who I am. I hope to sure be married someday. And when I find the right partner and a man who can step up and, you know, on the thing, you know, I want to see men level up and, you know, being raised by a single dad also forces a high bar. My dad did so much. And so, I just think, you know, meddling in people's personal lives like that again is what does it have to do with being governor? I have spent 11 years serving this state, and it's been a great honor. And the skill sets you need to navigate political system, a political system, especially one like ours in Oklahoma. You want somebody who has that experience and leads the state in the right direction.

AF: To kind of backtrack on your-your answer from earlier. When you say distraction with the abortion issue, women's issues - when you say distraction, distracting from what?

CM: Just failed policies, a lack of vision. I think many times some of these issues that come up that get people really, many times upset and arguing with people. I mean, think about any cultural war issue that comes up and you fought with your parents or your grandparents or a sibling or and what's really sad or friends you've had for a long time, and now you vote, you know, who you voted for president now is like criteria of friendship, you know, and that's not how it should be. But if we're mad at each other. We're not looking at the person we should be mad at, or the system we should be mad at, the people in power who are keeping us mad at each other and not accessing the things that we need so that we can have a high quality of life. And in Oklahoma, that means education has been cut, health care funding, more money, going to private school vouchers.

Now, have there been some increases? Sure. And I will, I will submit to that. My, you know, if I had Republican colleagues listening right now, they'd say they'd probably call me and text me and tell me where I'm wrong. But we're still not meeting the needs of what these services need. So that's what I think we're distracting from. And while people are, especially because I've traveled so much, especially in smaller rural communities, the fact that, you know, I have county commissioners talking to you about, you know, they need ambulance service, they need to, you know, and improve their water infrastructure. I mean, this is basic life stuff. We've gotten away from focusing on the basics. And so, that's what I want to do. I wouldn't be putting myself through this and, and my, my family, which, by the way, you can have family without being married with children. I'm a proud aunt. I am a-I have a wonderful sister and brother in law and dad who are just huge champions for me and encourage me. I have a great group of friends.

And so anyway, I just wanted to highlight that because, you know, those attacks may seem fun. I don't want to see what the comments say. I think half of them are bots anyway. But you know, the people who have fun doing that, that's too bad.

AF: Well, those conversations never come up when it's a man running for governor. (But) it's something, though, that I think we definitely should tackle. because it is an issue. And I'm sure most women who do run in public office come up against it.

CM: And I appreciate you bringing up, because I'll be very honest. And I think what sets me apart from my opponent and what sets me apart, I think for many people who run for office, is I'm just a vulnerable on some of these things like that is hurtful. I want to be married someday, but I'm not. Now, I don't know why. And, if that was the goal was to hurt someone, then congratulations. But again, what does that say about you? And to the women listening and to the dads and the brothers and the sons who have women in their lives, I would say, you know, think twice about, you know, how that impacts. And again, women in all industries leading, working, we should not be defined by that. So, I just hope they hear me and see me and know that I see you and we are worthy and loved, and we deserve to do all the things we dream of, regardless of our marital status.

AF: To talk about your traveling. You've done a lot of traveling. Earlier you told me 89 town halls you've done, right? since May.

CM: I guess this weekend I'll have three more. I mean, I -usually a light day (is) three days or three events in one day, but I've done five back-to-back to back. And so I've almost hit all 77 counties. And what I love about what we're doing, what my campaign is doing, is that we're not just passing through counties and calling it account, or just calling it account because we walk through a parade. We're actually meeting with Oklahomans, and I'm grateful, and I'm just so honored that so many people will show up at any time of day. You know, I was in Gold Tree, Oklahoma, a couple Sundays ago at 1030. That was when they asked me to come out, and I was like, are you sure it's Sunday? There's church. I'm sure there's so much, you know, especially church, but other things going on for families. But people showed up. Many people came after church, and asked me good questions, tough questions. And that's kind of what I feel everywhere. And since the primary runoff, they've become more and more bipartisan. Granted, there have been there were Republicans and independents showing up beforehand, but I think there's just there's true frustration and fear about what the future looks like with my opponent as governor. And so I love it. I love nothing more than meeting people face to face. I think it's helpful, especially when those negative things are posted. I've actually had people come to my events and say, I saw this. Can you tell me what this means? Or can you answer to it? And I talk to them, you know, and I and again, I think that's what's been missing in politics in general, but especially at the state level in the last two gubernatorial races, just so much big money coming in millions of dollars. Stitt is really governor - Stitt's really the first in modern history who's poured millions of his own money in. And then it's just about big advertisements on TV, attacking your opponent and being negative versus sharing a vision. Again, the distraction issues, because I don't have a vision, and then they get into office and we see corruption, their buddies making deals with them and making money off of our tax dollars and just not solving the problems for everyday people. So, I have always believed in going door to door and you can't really do that statewide. You could, but it would probably take longer than a year and a half. And so in some ways I joked that I always say like I knocked one door and then there's hundreds of people on the other side, and I'm grateful people travel, you know, and we try to make it to where we go to, like if we're in Tulsa, then later in the day we try to be in Sapulpa or Broken Arrow or, you know, just the surrounding areas. So that and we are coming on workdays a lot and understanding what working people's schedules look like. But you kind of have to pick a date and time and just go with it and hope and pray that people show up. But so many people know my schedule before I really have my schedule downloaded in my brain. But I think that's so awesome because I knew when I decided to run for governor, it was not I had to overcome. It was a apathy. You know, the fact that people are excited to vote is huge for us because, you know, we're last in the nation for voter turnout, too, which I think aligns with what we're dealing with in our state. But I enjoy it. I'm on the road just about every day, and I'm when I'm on the road in the car, I'm busy, you know, connecting with people and things like that too.

AF: Is there a story or a visit that has specifically stuck out to you?

CM: There have been so many, but I'll highlight two. One. This was in southwest Oklahoma. I've already sort of made a comment about a county commissioner talking to me about an ambulance, but we had this meet and greet and Snyder, Oklahoma, there was probably 7 or 8 people there. Not all of them Democrats. And they were just so gracious. And it was really, really hot that day. And of course, in southwest Oklahoma is just hotter than anywhere else in the state. Knowing and I'm from southwest Oklahoma, I'm from Lawton. So, I know what it can be like in the summer. But we were in this, like, farmers co-op building, and there was a woman also from Mountain Fork. She's the clerk, you know, she does everything she like, runs the whole town. And I didn't ask her if she was married or not, by the way.

Anyway, but we had conversations about and we learned that we had some connections from my hometown of Lawton and former teachers. But that was where the conversation came up about an ambulance. And, and this gentleman said to me, I could care less about your party. That's what I need you to care about for me. That's what I'm trying to accomplish for my people, and I will. I take that with me because it's sort of the same story I hear everywhere I go, you know, just feeling neglected, feeling like nobody cares. I get a lot of no statewide candidate or gubernatorial candidate has come to our town, and we're just so grateful. So, they look past the party affiliation and all that, or maybe our differences and they're like, they like, roll out the red carpet for you.

The second I would say most recently, one of my good friends, I was speaking in Edmond, and he brought his two daughters and they know me like we've interacted and things like that. But it's the first time they've kind of seen Cindy at work, you know, and I gave a speech, and I answered questions and I was highlighting them. The first Asian American woman to ever be elected to the legislature, the first ever run for governor. And I looked at them and I said, so I want like these two girls, I want everyone, but especially these two girls, because they are Asian American, to know what they can do, what they're capable of, because I never had that. And he texted me later and said, my girls can't stop talking about you. And they're asking me what the governor does, and we can do anything. And so a lot of politics and why we all sort of stay hooked on it, I think, too, is the negativity is too bad and it is part of the work, but it's the hope and the possibility of the betterment of the future and what's possible. And so, I'll never forget that. And they made me a little pictures and stuff, and I got that a lot. But, you know, to be able to. I think even people who really know you well, and then they see you, and they see you in the sense of, yeah, she's sort of like made to do this, you know, and then encouraging the next generation is really awesome for me.

AF: There is an overwhelming frustration building in the younger generations of politics, and specifically Republicans and Democrats are actually Republicans versus Democrats. How do you hope to inspire people to vote for you as a Democrat or in general?

CM: Well, one, the face-to-face time is very important. I think when we see each other, that goes a long way. You know, the issues, speaking to the issues that we know people are facing and really understanding them, what I gather from voters, regardless of what generation they're in or what their age is or where they live or what their party affiliation is, is, do you understand me? And what are you going to do for me? And not just, oh, you understand me? Here are some policies you're going to put out there. People want to know that you actually have gone through these same struggles. And so I think back just really quickly about the criticism essentially is actually that's the greatest asset is that I do know what every day working people are going through because I am one. I was raised in a working-class family. I make just under the household median income through my legislative salary, so I know what it's like to pay rent.

Those of us in our 40s who were told to go to college and, you know, even with Oklahoma's Promise, we still took out student loans and dealing with that challenge financially in terms of what that stress is on our generation. And also, you know, just-just quite frankly, inspiring hope, talking about my own life and what I've overcome. Because while we may not have the exact same experience, many of us have overcome some things in secret, you know, or things in our families that we didn't really talk about, I'm surprised by how many people will come to me and say, I was also raised by a single dad, or I also had challenges with my mom. You know, I have felt alone almost my entire life until I started opening up about that over the years in my public life. And it is hard. But I think that's how we generate the excitement and hope around getting out and voting and the trust.

I mean, it's really, I think, like what you were saying with younger generations, there's a distrust factor because most of their life they have seen a lot of corruption. Government again targeting people and communities, misuse of resources and them not feeling that government is helping them. And so, all I can do is be myself and stay in front of people and earn their trust as much as possible. And of course, we leverage different tools to do that. But but for me, face to face is most important. And I say this a lot that to me, political work is spiritual work. And I don't mean that in a religious sense. I mean it is about us remembering we are connected, we are interconnected, and the decisions we make impact not just people right now, but generations to come. And I want the future for my nephew and all children in Oklahoma to be bright. I've had young people come to.

Here's another example of things I'll never forget is people who've just young students who have just graduated from high school said, I have lived through 50th in the nation for public education, like our ranking, Ryan Walters, my state superintendent, and just feeling unprepared for the future, whether that's college or career. And that just breaks my heart, you know? And so, it is important the leaders that we elect and we do not get so caught up on the things that we may be disagree on or don't align with 100% and instead, you know, see who's being authentic about the issues and who has a real passion to want to make those changes.

AF: You continue to bring up single families, mainly because also you were one - you grew up in a single family; I did as well. I think a lot of people in Oklahoma have as well, but it's getting harder and harder to even raise a traditional family, right now. Grocery prices are going up. Gas prices are going up. How are people going to go to work if they can't pay for gas? How can people get food if they can't go to work, you know? So, how do you hope - how do you plan to approach that if you get elected?

CM: Yeah, yeah, you are 100% right. That and actually there's statistics that show there's some data out there, and I think there's some updated data, but at least the last I saw more than 50% of families are having, you know, the working families. So, parents have to work more than two jobs just to pay for rent, groceries, and utilities. I spoke to a person who said they had to decide whether to get their medicine for the month or food for their family, and that's devastating. Yes, it is. And these are people who are working and again, may possibly working multiple jobs or they are, but there are some things there are policies we can play.

So, when you see on my website or hear me talk about tax relief for working families, I'm talking about targeted programs that we can help folks that are in that median income range. And, and, and while now is it, you know, going to save all the money and you're not going to become a billionaire doing this, but at least provide the help for the people who actually need it. So there's sales tax relief, credit programs, earned income tax credit refund. We can increase. Also child tax credit, the state child tax credit, childcare subsidies. And these are programs that are already on the books that have been supported by Republicans in the past. And we can plan on budget for them better than we can. An income tax cut across the board, which we know, you know, disproportionately help the wealthiest.

And so and, you know, just more in the weeds here. But to raise taxes in Oklahoma, you have to have it has to meet a 75% threshold means in the House alone; 76 members have to be on the same board, to raise taxes. So, we'll just squash that too. When people say I'll raise taxes, the only way I could do that is if the legislature sends me a tax increase. But to cut taxes, 51 votes, that's it. So it's easy to cut them. But when you need the revenue, it's very difficult. Whereas with these credit programs the same amount of votes. So you can adjust them as you need to fit the budget and where our revenue is, but also holding corporations accountable.

One big issue I worked on this last legislative session unfortunately, did not move through. The process was dynamic pricing bill to ban dynamic pricing. These big box stores that are using electronic shelf labeling, it's not the it's not the digital price tag that's the problem. Although I have issues with that too, because I do think it impacts workforce and labor. But the fact that there's technology that can be used to surveil our behavior and then increase or decrease prices based on our shopping behavior. And so those are some things together in a bipartisan fashion. But at the end of the day, the long-term plan is we've got to fix education and health care so we can bring better job opportunities to Oklahoma. Too many people are working hourly wages, companies and industry that come in that are not held accountable in the sense of taking care of Oklahomans.

And so because of course, we know gas prices and things like that, those are global. Those are issues are so much bigger than what a governor can address. But so the governor has to look at where can we provide a relief? What relief type programs can we put in place? Insurance, especially home insurance, holding those insurance companies accountable, putting policies in place that does not allow them. We regulate them a little bit more where they can't just increase prices or make the excuse that because of our weather, chaotic weather is all across the country, but we're still number one in the nation for our home insurance rates. Also looking at what's going on with health care, obviously with Medicaid changes, there's going to be real, real ramifications, negative ramifications to our hospitals closing the number of insured Oklahoman through Medicaid expansion, especially sooner care. Sooner care is our Medicaid program. But, you know, children and people who can't work, and many who are working, by the way, but also, you know, making sure there's increase in, insurance premiums for our state employees. Our teachers are retirees. My opponent wants to go after public servant's pensions. These are folks who have retired. They've lived their life providing public service. And if their pensions go away, that's going to hurt their cost of living as well. Social security, being at risk of frozen or privatize also will hurt our seniors. So we have to continue to look at ways to address all that. So you need somebody in office, in the governor's office who is going to look at these as these are the priorities we got to protect our people and figure out where we can provide some financial relief.

AF: Just two more questions and I'll let you be on your way. Accountability. Accountability is a big thing people are thirsting for when it comes to politics. We're seeing it federally (or rather), we're not seeing it federally. And there are a lot of people who are frustrated when asking questions to public officials. And those questions aren't being answered. How are you going to hold public, other public officials accountable as well as yourself when it comes to if you're elected?

CM: When it comes to running Oklahoma. First, I will speak for myself. And that, you know, one of my favorite things I did as a legislature legislator is in off-election years going out and knocking on doors and continuing to be in communication with my constituents or hosting town halls in my district so that I can answer questions in real time about the policies we're working on. And I get feedback from them too, so I will continue to do this. Governor, I can't wait. Should I get elected, I want to be back on the road immediately and go back into these communities, be face-to-face with the people that I have asked to earn their vote and earn their vote. And now, you know, yeah, I think the accountability and the transparency piece is so important to governing and what I will do as governor. Same thing with my colleagues and those that I'll be working with, both at the statewide level and also in the legislature. Holding them accountable to working for the people is most important and making sure that every tax dollar is going towards going back to Oklahomans. And also know that the governor holds a lot of power for agency appointments and hundreds of appointments on boards and commissions. And what I'm I you know, something your listeners need to know to is that those will all have to go through a Republican led Senate. And so, picking people, I don't care about their partisanship. I don't care about their, you know, their voter registration or who they voted for resin or quite frankly, who they voted governor. I want to know who has a skill set, who's competent, and who puts Oklahoma taxpayers first and wanting to improve our systems. And so, I support all those accountability measures. I think holding each other accountable is what's best for our state and making sure that Oklahomans again rebuild that trust with their state government and that we keep delivering for people.

AF: Last question. in Northeast Oklahoma, specifically, local economic development and water resource management are major talking points. So how do your environmental economic stances, such as opposing the Inola aluminum smelter, align with the needs of green country workers and communities?

CM: First, I will say, you know, my I stand with the people of I know I voted against the $250 million tax giveaway back in 2025. I could have never imagined it would be this much of a conversation in the governor's race. I mean, truly, my concern back then was what I have now is the environmental impacts. And I feel like the residents of Enola have not had enough of a voice, even through their own state representative, who, by the way, he and I do not agree on everything or much. I think where we share some commonality is that he's sort of in the minority of his party. And of course, I'm in the minority in the entire chamber. And so we're always pushing to make sure our voices are heard that our constituents' voices are heard. But the fact that, you know, he's even been sort of barred from being able to speak up on behalf of his constituents, I think is very wrong.

And the environmental issues around land contamination, water and air, these are real, real challenges if we want to when it when we think about the future of our state and it goes back to where we are prioritizing our investments, we do need more jobs. We do need better economic opportunity. But there are a whole host of industries and quite frankly, even supporting local small businesses in northeastern Oklahoma. We haven't talked about this quite yet, but here's where I'm going to interject is working with our tribes and the Cherokee Nation in northeastern Oklahoma and the many smaller tribes in that area to work together as a state and figure out, you know, economic development opportunities that do not impact negatively our environment and actually provide people a living wage, and they're able to afford their lives. And so, I as governor, my plan is to completely stop the smelter. I have no interest in the aluminum smelter. Being in Oklahoma, I think the concerns of those in I know in the northeastern region of our state and quite frankly, it comes up everywhere. It's not an East or West thing. I think what Oklahomans are concerned about overall is our loose regulations, regulations on environmental impact. This is also why you need good leaders in the Department of Environmental Quality Corporation Commission, you know, some of these other agencies and making sure you have people who are working together to protect our environment, protect our water, especially our water, and continuing to provide services or excuse me, to provide funding for the services for those who are providing in our rural water districts, our water resource board.

You know, I hear over and over again even OSU extensions, you know, which also has a huge impact in rural but in northeastern Oklahoma as well, these are things that are sort of behind the scenes that people don't really think about until they need to, those in rural Oklahoma do, you know? And so that's how I'll continue to support the northeastern region of our state. I know that there's a lot of, you know, ocal economic developers, local leaders have tons of ideas that don't include huge tax giveaways to industry that in many ways, they do not care about Oklahoma, and they don't care about Oklahomans.

AF: All right. That's all I have. Thank you so much for taking the time.

CM: Thank you. I appreciate the thoughtful conversation and thank you for having me.