Once Again, It's 918 Day!

Happy 918 Day!

This year, it’s 918 times two and then multiplied again by 66.

Since the actual date, 9/18, is today, a Friday, the annual celebration of our area is spread out over two days. And, since it happens in the middle of the year celebrating the centennial of the Mother Road, many of the activities and places featured have a connection to Route 66. In fact, Mayor Monroe Nichols kicks things off this morning at Fire Station 66, a working Tulsa fire house where the firefighters are nicknamed The Keepers of the Mother Road.

The Mayor will make several stops as part of “Monroe on the Go,” and you can follow along on the Mayor’s Facebook and Instagram pages, @MonroeForTulsa.

Dan Potter The 918 Day Passport Challenge Stamp Box outside Tulsa Fire Station 66, known as "The Keepers of the Mother Road."

Tonight, it’s the 918 Day Festival on Chapman Green downtown which features musical and dance acts:

Keila Jael

Legacy Foundation Creations

All About A Bubble

Marlee Vox

Serenity Center for the Arts

Steph Simon & The Rowlands

Saturday, it’s the 9-1-8 Day Passport Challenge. Participants can pick up a passport at one of 13 spots on or near Route 66, like here at Circle Cinema, or print their own. And then they can hit up all 13 for stamps to fill them out as well as some freebies while they last. Here are the main stops and a bonus stop:

Tulsa Fire Station 66 - 14333 E. 11th St.



Route 66 Interpretive Plaza - 9397 E. 12th St.



Route 66 Art Wrapped Traffic Control Box - Restore Rack, 1112 S. Memorial Dr.



Oklahoma Route 66 Association - 2620 E. 11th St.



Circle Cinema - 10 S. Lewis Ave.



Sinclair Service Station - Rossi Brothers Company, 3521 E. 11th St.



Visitor’s Center powered by Visit Tulsa - 1102 S. Lewis Ave., Suite A



Meadow Gold Neon Sign - 1306 E. 11th St.



The Blue Dome - Historic Greenwood District and Green Book Travelers Pop Up, 320 E. 2nd St.



Cyrus Avery Centennial Plaza - 815 Riverside Dr.



Howard Park – Future Home of the 66-foot-tall Dinosaur - Tulsa Route 66 Main Street, 2510 Southwest Blvd.



Route 66 Historical Village - 3770 Southwest Blvd.



Bonus Stop at the Handmade Market:



Tulsa Parks Handmade Market - Veterans Park, 1028 E. 6th St., open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



More info at https://cityoftulsa.org/918Day