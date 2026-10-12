© 2026 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AARP survey finds large percentage of older Oklahomans agree on data centers, utility costs

Public Radio Tulsa | By Angel Ford
Published October 12, 2026 at 7:20 AM CDT
From left, Fairo Mitchell, director of the public utilities for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, Joy McGill, state director of advocacy for AARP, State Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow, and Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, at a town hall about electricity rates held Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, at the Bronson Brookside Library in Tulsa.
Photo by Andrea Eger
/
Oklahoma Watch
From left, Fairo Mitchell, director of the public utilities for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, Joy McGill, state director of advocacy for AARP, State Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow, and Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, at a town hall about electricity rates held Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, at the Bronson Brookside Library in Tulsa.

In April of this year, AARP asked 850 older Oklahomans about data centers and utility costs. The findings were collected via survey.

What was collected said 92% of older Oklahoman’s agree policymakers need to make sure residents do not pay for the utility costs of data centers. Another 86% said data center companies should foot the bill if grid upgrades are necessary.

Now, AARP Oklahoma's advocacy director Joy McGill is calling on other residential ratepayers to tell their story.

“We want people to make their voices heard because the corporation commissioners or our elected officials, they need to hear from everyday Oklahomans on the issues that are impacting them,” said McGill.

In this instance, the recent Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s rate hikes case. Customers are already seeing an $11 interim rate hike as PSO awaits approval from the Corporation Commission. And, with their approval, McGill said the average ratepayers PSO electric bill could go up permanently.

McGill said Oklahomans can fight this. One way to do that is by sending a message to the Corporation Commissioner's personally via email or online submission form on the Commission's website.

McGill acknowledges that understanding how utilities set their rates is complicated, but...

“It's not complicated as a consumer to make sure that you're making your voice heard with the corporation commission or by way of our outreach mechanisms that can get the message to the corporation commissioner," said McGill. "The point is the message needs to be made to the individuals who are making the decisions and what those impacts are to residential ratepayers.”

The full survey results can be found here.

Tags
Local & Regional PSOData Centers
Angel Ford
Angel Ford stepped into the Morning Edition host and news reporter role at KWGS in April 2026 having obtained both a master’s and bachelor’s degree from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. 
See stories by Angel Ford