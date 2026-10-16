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Suspect in custody after lockdown in Okmulgee's Muscogee Creek Nation tribal complex

Public Radio Tulsa | By Teegan Smith
Published October 16, 2026 at 5:16 PM CDT
Muscogee Nation flags are seen.
Muscogee Nation
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Muscogee Nation flags are seen.

The Muscogee Creek Nation announced Friday that the tribal complex in Okmulgee went into lockdown.

Lighthorse Public Information Officer Roger Posey confirmed there was a credible threat against employees and administrators in the area.

According to the Tulsa World, Posey confirmed the credible threats were made around 10 a.m. Friday. The complex went into lockdown shortly after.

The complex returned to normal operations Friday afternoon after a confirmed suspect went into custody.

Muscogee Creek Nation's communications manager said no further details will be released at this time.
Tags
Local & Regional Muscogee (Creek) Nation
Teegan Smith
Teegan Smith  stepped into the news reporter role at KWGS in October 2026 after obtaining a bachelor's degree from the University of Oklahoma. 
See stories by Teegan Smith