Suspect in custody after lockdown in Okmulgee's Muscogee Creek Nation tribal complex

The Muscogee Creek Nation announced Friday that the tribal complex in Okmulgee went into lockdown.

Lighthorse Public Information Officer Roger Posey confirmed there was a credible threat against employees and administrators in the area.

According to the Tulsa World, Posey confirmed the credible threats were made around 10 a.m. Friday. The complex went into lockdown shortly after.

The complex returned to normal operations Friday afternoon after a confirmed suspect went into custody.

Muscogee Creek Nation's communications manager said no further details will be released at this time.

