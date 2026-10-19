FREE explores private school vouchers impact on the public school system through forum

Education is always in the headlines and on the minds of voters – especially parents.

And, to provide some answers, The Foundation for Real Economic Emancipation, or FREE, is holding another forum with expert panelists – this time, the focus centers around education in Oklahoma and the impact of school vouchers.

Forum moderator Clara Mattei says the discussion is needed in Tulsa now more than ever – she refers to the proposed plan to close and consolidate 17 Tulsa Public Schools which may be voted on Oct. 19. The district closures are meant to bridge a gap caused by a close to $12 million budget deficit.

“This is not the outcome of just bad spending as it's usually portrayed, but it's actually the evident expression of structural defunding that happens at every level - especially the federal, the national - and the local communities then pay the biggest price,” said Mattei.

Mattei said private school vouchers play a large part, and the forum is meant to provide answers and actionable steps for residents.

Key voices include Tulsa Public School Board member John Croisant, Founder of Citizens United for Better Educational System Darryl Bright and Western Michigan University Professor of Educational Leadership Julian Heilig.

The FREE forum on education is this coming Sunday, Oct. 25 at Tulsa’s Historic Big 10 Ballroom. Doors open at 4:15 p.m.

Mattei said dinner, parking, and childcare will be freely provided.

