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TPD public meeting tonight explores flock camera use, residents will need to submit questions prior to meeting via online form

Public Radio Tulsa | By Angel Ford
Published October 19, 2026 at 7:44 AM CDT
A security camera on a pole.
Bruxton
/
Wikimedia Commons
A Flock Safety camera.

One major issue on the minds of Oklahoma residents are flock cameras. And Tulsans will have the opportunity to ask questions of their city police tonight regarding the license plate reading camera's.

Newly sworn in Tulsa Police Chief Jonathan Brooks has put together a public meeting with transparency in mind. The meeting will be used to discuss the use of the cameras and answer questions submitted by residents prior to the meeting via an online form.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. tonight at Tulsa Tech near 31st and Memorial.

Residents can submit questions prior to the meeting here.
Tags
Local & Regional FlockTulsa Police
Angel Ford
Angel Ford stepped into the Morning Edition host and news reporter role at KWGS in April 2026 having obtained both a master’s and bachelor’s degree from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. 
See stories by Angel Ford