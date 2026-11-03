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Voting for midterms is underway

Public Radio Tulsa | By Dan Potter
Published November 3, 2026 at 11:58 AM CST
A polling place sign outside Boston Avenue United Methodist Church in Tulsa on November 5th, 2024.
Ben Abrams
/
KWGS News
A polling place sign outside Boston Avenue United Methodist Church in Tulsa on Nov. 5, 2024.

It’s Election Day and polls are open until 7 p.m. Here are some reminders before you head out to vote.

If you’re unsure of your precinct, you can verify it through the Oklahoma voter portal.

Electioneering, or advocating for a candidate or ballot proposition, is not allowed within 300 feet of a polling place or the last person in line at the polling place. That includes clothing, hats, pins or water bottles with a candidate’s name or a political message. And, even though he's not running, a hat with the president’s name on it is not allowed.

Oklahoma law requires voters to provide proof of identity before receiving a ballot. That could be a voter identification card issued by your county election board or a current photo identification issued by a government entity, such as a passport, driver's license or tribal citizenship card.

If precinct workers cannot find your name on the voter registration list, you may ask for a provisional ballot and an affidavit.

If you are not actively voting, you must stay 50 feet away from the precinct. However, there is an exception for people assisting voters with a disability.

If you see something you think violates these rules, report it to precinct workers and the county election board.

If you are in line when the polls close at 7 p.m., you will still be allowed to cast a ballot.
Local & Regional
Dan Potter
Dan Potter joined Public Radio Tulsa this month as our new News Director! Dan’s is a familiar voice having been on the air for seventeen years at KRMG where most recently he anchored Tulsa’s #1 morning show. Potter’s been a PRT Sustainer since 2021 and even donated a car to support us last year.
See stories by Dan Potter