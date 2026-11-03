Voting for midterms is underway

It’s Election Day and polls are open until 7 p.m. Here are some reminders before you head out to vote.

If you’re unsure of your precinct, you can verify it through the Oklahoma voter portal.

Electioneering, or advocating for a candidate or ballot proposition, is not allowed within 300 feet of a polling place or the last person in line at the polling place. That includes clothing, hats, pins or water bottles with a candidate’s name or a political message. And, even though he's not running, a hat with the president’s name on it is not allowed.

Oklahoma law requires voters to provide proof of identity before receiving a ballot. That could be a voter identification card issued by your county election board or a current photo identification issued by a government entity, such as a passport, driver's license or tribal citizenship card.

If precinct workers cannot find your name on the voter registration list, you may ask for a provisional ballot and an affidavit.

If you are not actively voting, you must stay 50 feet away from the precinct. However, there is an exception for people assisting voters with a disability.

If you see something you think violates these rules, report it to precinct workers and the county election board.

If you are in line when the polls close at 7 p.m., you will still be allowed to cast a ballot.

