Fewer TPS sites on F list as OSDE releases 2026 state report cards

The Oklahoma State Department of Education released its annual public school report cards Thursday afternoon.

For the second straight year, Oklahoma’s public school students statewide received a C for academic growth and Ds for academic achievement, chronic absenteeism and the state’s high school graduation rate. Students earned Bs for English language learners’ proficiency progress and accessing postsecondary opportunities, such as internships, concurrent enrollment and Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate classes.

The legislature approved a measure in 2024 remove chronic absenteeism as a metric of school success and instead make it a possible source of bonus points for schools. However, that change is still awaiting approval from the U.S. Department of Education.

Statewide, 24 fewer schools earned an overall D and 10 fewer schools earned an F compared to 2025.

The number of Tulsa Public Schools sites earning an F dropped from 14 in 2025 to 10 in 2026. However, three of the schools that earned their way off of the F list – Anderson Elementary, Greenwood Leadership Academy and the middle school portion of Tulsa MET – are among those slated to close at the end of this year.

Other TPS sites with an improved over letter grade this year are Eliot, Hoover, McClure, Peary and Zarrow elementary schools and Rogers High School.

Zarrow is one of two TPS sites to earn an A, along with Booker T. Washington.

Other Tulsa-area schools earning an overall A include Dove Science Academy’s elementary and high schools and Union’s Darnaby Elementary.

The full list of report card grades for all 1,750 eligible schools is available online.

