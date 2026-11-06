Route 66 art exhibit opens at Mother Road Market

A new participatory artwork exhbit focused on the Route 66 centennial launched Friday at Mother Road Market.

The Route 66: Lost, Found Office is a project by Senior Audience Development Lead at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History Adam Rozan. With the help of an entire program of University of Tulsa students, the exhibit invited the public to donate found objects related to the history of Route 66.

Director of TU's Arts, Culture and Entertainment Management Program Sam Krall said the exhibit showed students the power of collaboration.

“The entire program came together to make this happen and realize Adam’s vision, led by the four students of our ACE associates, with our entire major involved to make it happen,” Krall said.

The students helped put the project together in less than three months. Curatorial lead Grace Laprarie said the spirit of Tulsa made it achievable.

“You really need a strong community to make it happen and that is in Tulsa," Laprarie said. "I mean so many people have just come out and contributed, just random people dropping things off."

The exhibit is part of the J. Donadl Feagin Visiting Artist Grant and will be at Mother Road Market through December 11.