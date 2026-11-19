00:00:00Dan Potter

Senator, good morning.

00:00:01Senator James Lankford

Good morning.

00:00:02Dan Potter

We have seen of late a remarkable string of technological failures. Just tick off some of the list. Microsoft, airlines, banking systems, Apple, Marriott and even the NSA's classified communications network. The administration says there's no evidence of a coordinated cyberattack. You're a member of the Intelligence Committee.

00:00:21Dan Potter

Are you satisfied with that explanation?

00:00:23Senator James Lankford

Yeah, I like digging in and saying instead we don't see any evidence to say let's dig and let's see if we can find anything at this point and keep digging until we actually prove it's not. Part of what we're seeing right now is a result of AI, but not AI causing it. AI looking at different systems and saying is there a vulnerability and they're finding vulnerabilities and creating a patch and trying to patch it as quickly as possible. And so there are a lot of patches that are going in right now where AI is saying, hey, there's a vulnerability here that no one knew about. So that's part of the challenge that we're facing. The one that makes me most concerned is the air traffic control piece, because that particular router that went bad in Arkansas, it acted in a way that none of the other routers have. And there have been 75 other routers just like it that had been installed that haven't behaved that way. And so that one's the ones most concerning. There is real work going on to be able to determine is there something else nefarious going on or was this a coding issue originally on it? But no, we're definitely digging into it to say not just, hey, nothing to see here, move along. We want to be able to verify that.

00:01:35Dan Potter

Have you received classified briefings on it and can you assure Oklahomans that foreign adversaries were not involved yet?

00:01:42Senator James Lankford

No, I can't assure anyone yet. I can tell you we don't have any evidence of it yet. But yes, we are definitely checking into it. Yes, I am receiving classified briefings on it. And we're asking the hard questions to be able to walk through. And as I mentioned, this one on air traffic control is the one that's most concerning to me and doesn't smell right. But the others, they're pretty easy explanations on them. And so we'll continue to be able to dig.

00:02:06Dan Potter

You invested a whole lot of political capital in that bipartisan immigration legislation that you helped craft back in 2024. We had many discussions about it. And then you saw the president oppose it. Now, after the midterms, he's saying maybe his deportation policies were too tough and that he wants another deal. Do you think he really wants one or is he just responding to what happened in the midterms?

00:02:31Senator James Lankford

No, I think he really does want one. I've known him for several years now just from working with him in the first White House and then in this one. And he talks offline quite a bit about, hey, we need to find some way to be able to solve this issue. He is very focused on trying to get a secure border, rightfully so. But he also continues to say over and over again, "Hey, we've got issues with hospitality. We have issues in ag areas and others where they use a lot of labor that didn't legally present, come into the country legally, but are currently there." He wants to be able to find a solution to that. He said that at "60 Minutes" in a public interview two weeks ago. If you go back to his very first interview that he had after he was elected as president, this time, he sat down with Kristen Welker with "Meet the Press" and said during that interview, he believes that all the DACA recipients should have access to get to citizenship and wants to be able to have that. So he's made some public statements before, and I think this is a right time for Democrats to sit down with him and to say, "Sir, we want to be able to work with you on that." They're going to run the House and the Senate, but the president's going to be the one to be able to drive this conversation.

00:03:42Dan Potter

Do you think it's a pathway that Democrats could bring back some form of the legislation you were proposing in 2024?

00:03:50Senator James Lankford

I think there'll be some aspects of it. I mean, that piece of legislation focused heavily on border security to be able to make sure that no matter who is president, we have a secure border. That was a very large part of that particular piece. And obviously some within my own party said, hey, we don't need legislation like that. We just need to elect President Trump. It's interesting to me the number of people now that are saying, hey, after President Trump is gone, how do we make sure we have a secure border? And several folks even recently have come back to me and said, hey, let's pull some of those pieces from your bill. The challenge that my bill had was not the text. It was the social media part of it, because it was running something on social media. That was the common statement that this would allow 5,000 people a day every day into the border across the border illegally, which was never true. No part of that is true. But that's what ran on social media. And so people believe it. So the folks that actually read it and have gone through it, yes, are coming back to me and saying, "Hey, I'd like to be able to pull some of those aspects and let's start talking again."

00:04:50Dan Potter

Let's bring this home to Oklahoma. The proposed Inola aluminum smelter involves a UAA government-owned company with a 60% interest, hundreds of millions in public incentives, significant environmental concerns. Here in Oklahoma, Attorney General Gentner Drummond is seeking financial ownership disclosures, including whether public officials and their families have financial interests. Senator, do you support full transparency and should this project move forward before those questions are answered?

00:05:18Senator James Lankford

Absolutely support full transparency in this project. There are the two things that I hear the most from people. When I talk to folks around, I know less. Some people are adamantly opposed and some people support. It just is. It's just normal Oklahoma, normal American. Some people are for, some people are against. But what I hear most consistently is I want to make sure we got strict environmental restrictions on it. I want to get full transparency. I want people to stand in front of me and to be able to answer my questions about all these issues. I want to know about ownership. Is this going to be a long term lease or is this going to be ownership? What direction is this going to go in the future and what other companies are going to come around it? People just want to know the facts. That's not unreasonable to know all the facts so they can make a decision with the facts in front of them rather than innuendo and rumors in front of them. And I think it's entirely reasonable. So I've actually talked to some of the folks that are in the American side of this investment and said, you've got to get out there and answer the questions on this, not just talk to a few leaders. You've got to get out there and actually do town halls, stand in front of people and to be able to answer all the questions. We've got a very clear environmental rules before anything moves forward. As far as a company from the UAE coming on this, that is actually happening all around America where we've got a lot of foreign companies that are investing in America. Several of our wind facilities that are the wind towers are Italian owned companies. We've got Hyundai, we've got Honda, we've got other South Korean, Japanese car companies. We have BMW from Germany that have come in and put large scale manufacturing in the United States to produce cars. So the foreign company coming in to be able to do this is not as much the issue as it is how it's going to operate, what standards are going to be, the environmental restrictions, what the traffic's going to be like, what roads are coming in. Those are all very reasonable questions.

00:07:09Dan Potter

Let's switch for the last couple of minutes here to the president. You have spoken to me and to your entire constituency often about your faith, about your integrity, your personal responsibility. President Trump has repeatedly engaged in personal attacks, inflammatory rhetoric, behavior that many Americans consider unbecoming of the presidency. At what point does a president's character become a national security and leadership issues? And are there lines that he can cross that would cause you to publicly break with him?

00:07:39Senator James Lankford

There have been plenty of opportunities that I've had to be able to disagree with the president. I mean, the areas in policy where I agree with him, I say it, areas where I disagree with him, I say it. We're in a current conversation right now about nationwide legalization of beverage marijuana that the White House and the president currently support that I do not. They're wanting to be able to change the rules for THC marijuana products that are put in a liquid form or in gummies and to be able to dramatically lower the threshold for, I just disagree and I've disagreed with the president on that. There are parts of the Iran war I've disagreed with, how he's handled the Ukraine war and just not having a consistent message.

00:08:19Dan Potter

Senator, pardon me for interrupting, but those are all policy disagreements. What about character and the president's behavior?

00:08:26Senator James Lankford

Yeah, so I don't talk the way the president talks. And I've been pretty clear about that. That's not the way I do it. He has a New York swagger that I just don't, and I don't look it that way. I'm more of a James 1:19, where it says you should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to anger. I just think that's a better model for my family. And I think it's a better model for humanity, quite frankly, on it. So I'm not afraid to say that. I've said that in many places. That's not where he is. I can tell you I have Oklahomans that say to me, they love how he speaks. They love how he sticks it to the media. So while that's not my preference for speaking, it is for some other Oklahomans. That is who he is, that is who Americans elected and said, hey, this is what we wanted this season on it. Americans will have a shot to be able to have a different choice two years from now when the president's obviously not running again. There'll be a new election, both Democrats and Republicans. But when America speaks, that's who we have as a leader. And I'm going to continue to be able to work with him, find areas of agreement where I can disagree. We disagree. But as for me in my house, we actually interact with people differently, but that's up to every person who they choose.

00:09:36Dan Potter

I know our time's up, but I got to ask you, what is the quick takeaway that you have learned from the midterm results?

00:09:45Senator James Lankford

Well, first things first on is that Americans want to have change on it. Every second midterm that we've seen the average loss in the Senate is right at nine seats. That's what Republicans had this time. So we're actually consistent with what's been true the last 60 years for the second term of a presidency. But I think a lot of people want a different direction. They want gas prices down. They want the economy down. They don't want the chaos. They don't like the constant conversation about building projects in DC. They want to know what's actually building their family. So we've heard that loud and clear, and that's been clear. Lots of questions about the Iran war and the direction needs to go. I think we've got to have a clear message out there that the regime in Iran does want a nuclear weapon and they do plan to use it. So that is a different threat than what we faced in the past where people just want to be able to have it. This is a challenge to us that we've got to be able to resolve for our own national security.

00:10:42Dan Potter

Senator, so good to talk to you again. Hope we talk again soon.

00:10:45Senator James Lankford

Look forward to it, Dan.

00:10:46Dan Potter

Oklahoma senior U.S. Senator James Lankford.