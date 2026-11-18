Tulsa’s higher education landscape may have changed over the last year, but Tulsa Community College President Leigh Goodson is adamant that her institution will continue to be a collaborative partner.

"We are fully committed to solutions that make transfer easier for all of our institutions,” she said.

In an interview Wednesday morning, Goodson pointed to Tuesday’s j oint announcement with the University of Tulsa on a new transfer program as part of its efforts to work with existing institutions to provide affordable post-secondary paths for area residents.

“I know it's our responsibility to do everything in our sphere of influence to create those opportunities for our students, and that's exactly what we're doing,” she said.

The Oklahoma legislature passed a measure in 2025 lifting restrictions on what lower-division classes could be offered by public universities in Tulsa County.

Since the law took effect on Nov. 1, both Oklahoma State University's Tulsa campus and Northeastern State University-Broken Arrow have added freshman and sophomore level courses.

The Tulsa-area campuses of Langston University, the University of Oklahoma and Rogers State University have not followed suit. At a Tulsa Press Club event Friday, OU-Tulsa Vice President Susan Bynum publicly affirmed her institution’s commitment to collaborate with TCC.

Those conversations about partnerships have also included what TCC’s relationship with OSU will look like in light of comments made in September by President Jim Hess about his interest in a possible future merger.

Subsequent reporting by Oklahoma Watch revealed that Hess’ proposal calls for renaming TCC to OSU Tulsa Community College and moving the institution under the authority of the A&M Board of Regents.

Goodson acknowledged that OSU is among the top transfer destinations for TCC students. In 2021, TCC and OSU-Tulsa launched a partnership, College Park, that includes a framework and supports comparable to the TCC Hurricane Fellows program announced Tuesday at TCC’s Metro Campus. However, that program is supported through a federal grant and only extends to certain majors.

Goodson said she has not had conversations with OSU leadership about the subsequent reporting and that the discussions have been focused on what the institutions’ relationship will look like moving forward.

“They're a very important partner and we will always be at the table with them,” Goodson said. “Nothing will ever change that.

“Our students enjoy going to OSU and I’m sure that will continue.”

NOTE: Tulsa Community College is an underwriter of Public Radio Tulsa.