Flying out of Tulsa International Airport and leave your copy of "Heated Rivalry" at home?

The Tulsa City-County Library has you covered.

Tulsa City-County Library celebrated the opening of two book vending kiosks at the Tulsa International Airport Wednesday.

Located outside of security near, the library placed one kiosk in each of the airport's two concourses above baggage claim. Each one holds 200 popular books, such as "Fahrenheit 451," "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," "To Kill a Mockingbird" and Rachel Reid's hockey romance.

TCCL CEO Kimberly Johnson said she’s excited to further the library’s partnership with the airport, which already hosts free monthly children’s story time events.

“Together we’re demonstrating that libraries can exist wherever people gather and connect,” Johnson said.

Toni Allen, TCCL's Public Relations Director said having more community members utilize their materials means going beyond the stacks.

“We’re really hopeful to get beyond library walls and so one of the ways we do that is by meeting people where they are,” Allen said. “So this machine will serve families, airport travelers, community members in the area.”

Anyone with a library card can use the express vending kiosks, and those without one can apply for a card via the QR code on the machines.

