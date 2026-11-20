More than 200 Webster students and staff came together Friday afternoon at the school’s Bill Allen gym to honor their late classmate by embracing her family’s Chamorro culture.

Flower-strewn tables covered the floor as students and staff made leis Friday afternoon in advance of Aleena King’s memorial service.

King died Nov. 9 in a wreck on the Turner Turnpike while returning to Tulsa from representing Webster at the state Student Council convention in Norman. A service is scheduled for Saturday at Cain’s Ballroom.

"When everything happened, I knew that...for our own grieving purposes, we needed to make lei, because that's the tradition," said family friend and spokeswoman Cassidy Lutton said. "As I spoke to the school, the school had spoken about potentially doing balloons or whatnot. We just felt that when I mentioned this, and the fact that they were agreeable to make something like this happen was actually quite lovely."

The Chamorro are the Indigenous people of Micronesia. Lutton said the teenager was very proud of her Polynesian heritage. In addition to being a Student Council member, she was also involved with Webster's Pacific Islander Club.

“Sometimes culturally, you know, people are nervous to share their culture with others, and she was not afraid of that," Lutton said. "And that's why it's really important for us to come together as a Micronesian and Polynesian community to share that.”