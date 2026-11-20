Kandi Council and Rob Kaiser will be the first to say that the improvements in their schools’ graduation rates are a team effort.

The principals of Webster and McLain respectively, their schools were among the 11 statewide that improved their four-year graduation rate by more than 10%. Webster had the state’s largest year-over-year improvement, with its graduation rate increasing by 23.38%. McLain’s improved by 10.38%.

“The work really belongs to the whole team and even a lot to the district about the supports that we've provided,” Council said. “ If I had to come up with a really short answer about what made all of the difference, it was a team really focused on that graduation metric.”

Other high schools improving their four-year graduation rate by 10% or more include Allen, Arkoma, Calera, Cleveland, Davis, Hobart, Medford, Milburn and Wyandotte.

A graduation rate is calculated by dividing the number of students who earn a high school diploma in four, five, or six years from a school by the number of students who entered the school in ninth grade or transferred in later. If a student transfers to another diploma-granting institution, emigrates or dies, they are removed from that school’s equation.

There’s more to earning a high school diploma than just passing classes. Along with earning 23 academic credits, students must also complete several additional requirements to graduate from high school, including passing a version of the U.S. citizenship test, learn how to perform CPR, take the ACT or SAT, do a 14-module unit on personal financial literacy and either submit the FAFSA or an opt-out form.

Students are also required to complete at least three activities each year as part of their Individual Career Academic Plan, or ICAP.

“A lot of the work of graduation is keeping kids on track the whole time that they're in high school,” Council said. “If you wait till they're a senior to look at graduation, you've waited too long and it's too late.”

Part of that team effort, both Kaiser and Council said, are the alternative and credit recovery programs offered through TPS that allow students to stay enrolled at their current school while catching up on credits online.

“We have so many kids that do so much more than I was ever responsible for after the school day as it relates to their job and working and these types of things, and then they still, stay up late and get this Twilight (Academy) class done or work on the weekends and work to get this finished and completed,” Kaiser said.

Kaiser and Council said the gains also would not be possible without the support employees at their respective schools, particularly the attendance clerks and front office staff.

Those adults’ relationships with students, they said, allow them to spot problems and connect families with resources to stay on track to graduate, such as TPS’ program for pregnant and parenting teens, housing supports through McKinney-Vento, or just a reminder to keep showing up to class.

“I have to thank my attendance clerk who often knows the cousin or the aunt or the best friend of a kiddo who is about to get dropped for non-attendance and can track them down through their family,” Council said.

Despite the gains at McLain and Webster, Oklahoma’s statewide four-year graduation rate declined from 82.2% to 77.6%. The Oklahoma State Department of Education attributed at least part of that to a federal regulation requiring the state to exclude a specific diploma track from the graduation rate.

According to a determination from the U.S. Department of Education, that track, known as the Core Curriculum, must be excluded because it does not meet college entrance requirements. Offered on an opt-in basis, students using the Core Curriculum have more electives and are only required to pass one year of a world language or computer technology class rather than two.

As part of the graduation requirement revisions adopted by the Oklahoma legislature in 2025, the state is in the process of phasing out the two-track system and will have a single set of requirements starting with the class of 2030.

Officials for two of the four Tulsa-area high schools that saw their four-year graduation rates decline by more than 10% attributed their drops to that determination from the U.S. Department of Education.

Officials for both Owasso and Sapulpa said the number of students earning a diploma from their schools remained unchanged. A spokesman for Owasso Public Schools specifically noted in an email that 120 of its 763 graduates in 2025 earned a diploma via the Core Curriculum.

Tulsa Honor Academy was another school that saw a sharp decline in its four-year graduation rate.

The school’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, Elsie Urueta Pollock, acknowledged the east Tulsa charter school’s rate drop and pointed to the school’s increased five-year graduation rate.

According to OSDE data, Tulsa Honor Academy’s five-year graduation rate improved by 1.38% to 90.9%. By comparison, the statewide five-year graduation rate is 84.7%.

“Our goal is for every scholar to graduate prepared for college and beyond, and our commitment to their success extends beyond a four-year timeline,” she said.

“Each year, between 96%-100% of THA’s graduates have been accepted to a four-year university, while 99% of all graduates have been accepted to a college. That consistent outcome reflects our commitment to ensuring scholars who complete their education at THA have opportunities for their next chapter. We will continue working to improve on-time graduation while providing the time and support each scholar needs to leave THA ready for what comes next."

Meanwhile, the efforts are continuing at Webster and McLain. Even with the 10.36% improvement, McLain’s four-year graduation rate still trails both the statewide and TPS figures by double digits.

“We also know there's still so much work for us to do,” Kaiser said. “This has been some gas to the fire, just to say ‘Hey, what we're doing is working. The ways that we're approaching this is working.’”

